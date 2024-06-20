Shannen Doherty Blasts Ex Kurt Iswarienko, Claims He's Waiting 'in Hopes That I Die' Before Paying Spousal Support
Shannen Doherty didn't hold back when discussing spousal support she's still waiting on from ex Kurt Iswarienko.
In court documents, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said her ex-husband is waiting "in hopes that I die" from terminal cancer making spousal support payments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shannen filed for divorce from Kurt after nearly 12-years of marriage in 2023. Now, she alleged he's intentionally prolonging their divorce proceedings in "hopes" that she passes away from cancer, which she has battled on and off since 2015.
Shannen revealed in November 2023 that her Stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her bones.
The Charmed alum now claims she's yet to receive financial information from her ex regarding his "archive" of original photography work, which she alleged has delayed spousal support payments as her condition deteriorates.
"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," Shannen stated in court documents, according to PEOPLE.
Kurt's lawyers responded to Shannen's claims and denied that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is attempting to delay the payments.
Kurt's legal team pointed to a settlement deal he offered the actress in October 2023, which they claimed showed his intent to find a resolution in the matter. Shannen did not accept the offer, claiming it "skirted around the issues of his original works created during marriage" as well as "his earning capacity."
"Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die," attorney Katherine Heersema said. "He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward."
According to Shannen's filing, she's requested $15,434 per month in spousal support, while noting she will be losing her SAG health insurance due to not working and a decrease in her Charmed residuals.
Shannen further accused her ex-husband of leading a lavish lifestyle all while she's had zero access to any funds, their airplane or marital vacation home in Texas.
"Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights… while simultaneously claiming he has insufficient funds with which to support me," Shannen stated.
Calculations revealed Kurt's average income over the previous three years to be around $672,916 spendable, to which Shannen's lawyers argued leaves “at least” $56,076 per month that her requested spousal support could be deducted from.
Using the same calculations, Shannen's annual income was $259,708 and included work she had done in 2021 and 2022, as well as residuals and SAG health insurance. Shannen's lawyer stated she's experienced a significant drop in income and has made to date this year $25,000.
Meanwhile, Shannen has incurred $160,000 in legal fees, which she has requested Kurt pay $130,000 towards along with $10,000 for the current balance she owes her counsel.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shannen recently began selling off her material possessions, including a property in Tennessee, in April.
The actress revealed she wished to spend her remaining time and money on "the priceless things in life" like "precious moments” with her mom, friends and family.