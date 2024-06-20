Shannen filed for divorce from Kurt after nearly 12-years of marriage in 2023. Now, she alleged he's intentionally prolonging their divorce proceedings in "hopes" that she passes away from cancer, which she has battled on and off since 2015.

Shannen revealed in November 2023 that her Stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her bones.

The Charmed alum now claims she's yet to receive financial information from her ex regarding his "archive" of original photography work, which she alleged has delayed spousal support payments as her condition deteriorates.