Shannen Doherty One Step Closer to Finalizing Bitter Divorce With Estranged Husband After Demanding Support While Battling Cancer
9021-single! Shannen Doherty is inching closer to ditching her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, for good after being locked in a bitter divorce battle while she fights for her life. RadarOnline.com has obtained the latest filings in their ongoing feud showing that Doherty and Iswarienko exchanged all required financial documents – including a list of their assets/debts and income/expenses — which signifies that both parties are set to wrap up their divorce.
As this outlet reported, Doherty, 52, asked for spousal support from her celebrity photographer husband after slapping him with divorce papers in April, ending their 11-year marriage. She listed the date of separation as January 2023.
Doherty and Iswarienko did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
The exes said, "I do," in October 2011. They do not share any children but went through two cancer battles together.
In 2015, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was diagnosed with breast cancer that later spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty had a single mastectomy months later and announced she was in remission in 2017.
Sadly, her cancer returned in 2020.
At the time of her divorce filing, Doherty cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split; however, her representative later signified there was something more serious behind it.
"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," she told RadarOnline.com. "You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved."
Sources close to the actress said they feared Doherty's divorce would take a toll on her cancer fight.
“This has all blown up very quickly and brutally,” an insider shared in May. “Shannen is digging in for one hell of a fight even though she’s under doctors’ orders to avoid stress.”
The insider continued that they were "getting ready for the long haul, which will mean endless pain and legal bills," adding, "Shannen is one tough cookie, but surely there’s only so much she can take."
Most recently, Doherty shared that she had surgery in January to remove a tumor in her head, just days before her separation from Iswarienko.
"January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like," the actress captioned the video showing her in a hospital gown and heading into her operation.