Shannen Doherty’s Friends Concerned About Actress’ Fragile Health As Divorce War Intensifies: Sources
Cancer-stricken Shannen Doherty isn’t pulling punches in her just-announced but already bitter divorce and pals fear it will take a devastating toll on the actress’ fragile health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 52-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210, alum broadcast her split from photographer husband Kurt Iswarienko in a bombshell statement laying the blame for the collapse of her 11-year marriage on another woman!
“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” declared a rep for the former Charmed star, “unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other options. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved.”
Locked in a life-and-death struggle against stage 4 breast cancer, Shannen has demanded financial support from Kurt — while asking the court to keep his hands off her case. The two did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle in 2011.
“This has all blown up very quickly and brutally,” an insider shared. “Shannen is digging in for one hell of a fight even though she’s under doctors’ orders to avoid stress.”
Meanwhile, the source said Kurt, 48, isn’t backing down from his estranged wife, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. “Kurt’s shocked by her bare-knuckle approach and vowing to stick up for himself,” said a source.
“They’re both lawyering up and getting ready for the long haul, which will mean endless pain and legal bills. Shannen is one tough cookie, but surely there’s only so much she can take! “
Shannen hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in court. The actress was previously married to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, the star revealed her cancer had come back aggressively.
In 2015, Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer that then spread to her lymph nodes. Months later, doctors performed a single mastectomy. Shannen announced she was in remission in 2017. Her cancer then returned in 2020.
Last year, Shannen was awarded $3 million in damages in a lawsuit against State Farm Insurance. The star accused State Farm of refusing to pay for damages to her Malibu home from the Woolsey Fire. The property was uninhabitable for the actress due to her cancer battle.