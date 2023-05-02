Shannen Doherty’s Friends Concerned About Actress’ Fragile Health As Divorce War Intensifies: Sources

Cancer-stricken Shannen Doherty isn’t pulling punches in her just-announced but already bitter divorce and pals fear it will take a devastating toll on the actress’ fragile health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 52-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210, alum broadcast her split from photographer husband Kurt Iswarienko in a bombshell statement laying the blame for the collapse of her 11-year marriage on another woman!