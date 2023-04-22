Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce From Husband Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years, Actress' Health Is 'Not Well'
Shannen Doherty slapped her husband Kurt Iswarienko with divorce papers and sources said the situation has caused her to suffer health problems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Doherty listed the marriage date as October 2011 and the date of separation as January 2023. The couple did not have any children together.
Shannen’s rep, Leslie Sloane, released a statement that took a shot at Kurt. It read, "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved."
Shannen hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in court. Sources claim the actress’ health has taken a turn as she deals with the “acrimonious” split.
The actress demanded spousal support from Kurt. Shannen was previously married to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Shannen revealed her cancer had come back aggressively.
In 2015, Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes. Months later, doctors performed a single mastectomy. Shannen announced she was in remission in 2017.
As we first reported, last year, Shannen was awarded $3 million in damages in her lawsuit against State Farm Insurance. In addition, she was awarded $1 million in legal fees and $460k in money owed for living expenses.
In her lawsuit, Shannen accused State Farm of refusing to pay for damages to her Malibu home from the Woolsey Fire. The property was uninhabitable for the actress due to her cancer battle.
State Farm argued it had paid out what was owed on Shannen’s policy. The company said it paid over $1.2 million to Shannen and even paid for her to live in an expensive rental while her home was being fixed.
The jury ended up siding with Shannen.