'I Don't Want to Die': Shannen Doherty's Stage 4 Breast Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about her battle with Stage 4 breast cancer, revealing the disease has continued to metastasize and spread to her bones after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Doherty has been through no shortage of trials and tribulations in recent years, including undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," Doherty said in a new PEOPLE cover story. "I'm just not — I'm not done."

"It's insane to me [that] we still don't have a cure," she said while sharing her plans to raise awareness and funds for research.

The former Charmed star said there is a common misconception about the disease.

"People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age — 'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not," Doherty explained. "We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."