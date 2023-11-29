Your tip
'I Don't Want to Die': Shannen Doherty's Stage 4 Breast Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her battle with Stage 4 cancer.

Nov. 29 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Actress Shannen Doherty revealed that she is "not done with living" and will continue fighting with the hopes she will one day be in remission, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about her battle with Stage 4 breast cancer, revealing the disease has continued to metastasize and spread to her bones after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

The actress said the disease has continued to metastasize and spread to her bones after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," Doherty said in a new PEOPLE cover story. "I'm just not — I'm not done."

Doherty has been through no shortage of trials and tribulations in recent years, including undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving," she said.

"It's insane to me [that] we still don't have a cure," she said while sharing her plans to raise awareness and funds for research.

The former Charmed star said there is a common misconception about the disease.

"People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age — 'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not," Doherty explained. "We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."

Doherty shared her plans to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

Doherty said she is focused on staying optimistic and leaning on her faith.

"My greatest memory is yet to come," she shared. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality."

Doherty said she is focused on staying optimistic and leaning on her faith amid her divorce.

Earlier this year, the TV starlet filed for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," her rep told RadarOnline.com. "You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved."

Fans also noticed a post she shared hours before the filing. "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect," it read.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in October that Doherty was growing closer to finalizing as both parties exchanged all required financial documents, including a list of their assets/debts and income/expenses.

