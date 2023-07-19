Shannen Doherty’s Estranged Husband Kurt Iswarienko Disagrees on Date of Separation in Bitter Divorce War
Shannen Doherty’s estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko has responded to the actress’ divorce — and isn’t ready to agree to pay her monthly spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Iswarienko hasn’t agreed with all the requests Doherty proposed in her petition.
Back in April, Doherty slapped her husband with divorce papers after being married since October 2011. She listed the date of separation as January 2023. The couple do not have any children together.
Doherty cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She demanded spousal support from Iswarienko.
At the time she filed for divorce, Doherty’s rep, released a statement that criticized Iswarienko. It read, "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved."
Sources close to the star said the split has taken a toll on Doherty’s cancer battle.
- ‘He Shattered Her World’: Shannen Doherty ‘Refusing To Give’ Estranged Husband Kurt ‘a Dime’ In Bitter Divorce
- Shannen Doherty’s Friends Concerned About Actress’ Fragile Health As Divorce War Intensifies: Sources
- Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce From Husband Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years, Actress' Health Is 'Not Well'
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Now, Iswarienko has filed his response to the divorce. He listed the same date of marriage but listed the date of separation as “To be determined” — which is different than Doherty’s date of January 2023.
He agreed that “irreconcilable differences” have arose which prevent any chance of reconciliation. Iswarienko asked the court to rule on the matter of spousal support later. He did not specific whether he wished to be awarded support or if Doherty should be.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doherty has been battling cancer for years and often credited her husband for being by her side — until recently.
In 2020, the star revealed her cancer had come back aggressively.
In 2015, Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer that then spread to her lymph nodes. Months later, doctors performed a single mastectomy. Shannen announced she was in remission in 2017. Her cancer then returned in 2020.