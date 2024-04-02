Shannen Doherty Selling Home, Belongings As She Battles Stage 4 Cancer: 'It's Just Stuff'
Shannen Doherty is selling off her material possessions, including a property in Tennessee, nearly nine years into her battle with breast cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an emotional new episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, the 52-year-old actress revealed she wanted to spend her time and money on "the priceless things in life," like “precious moments” with friends and family, especially her mom.
"My priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty said during the solo episode, fighting back tears. "I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."
The Charmed star said she didn't want her mom to "have a bunch of stuff to deal with" on top of mourning her death.
Selling her belongings will allow the actress to take more trips and make memories with her family, the actress explained, adding that "it's just stuff."
“I get to take my mom on vacations, because I have all this extra sort of play money laying around, and I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that’s going to make sure that everybody in my life is taken care of once I’m dead,” she said.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member explained that she has accumulated storage units full of items thanks to her "furniture obsession."
“Some girls obsess over buying purses or shoes or clothes, I buy furniture," she said. "It's my thing."
Doherty said she has begun packing up her belongings at her home in Tennessee, where she had hoped to establish a rescue for horses.
While she said it "feels like you're giving up on something that was very special and important to you," she added that it was "the right thing to do" and would help those she is leaving behind "have a cleaner, easier transition."
She hopes to continue realizing her dream of helping animals by donating to existing organizations.
But she also said freeing herself of material things will improve her own quality of life, as she plans to “take a lot of adventures and live out a good majority of my dreams that way.”
The actress said the decision to rid herself of her earthly possessions came amid a scare that her cancer was not responding to treatment after familiar pains returned. However, she discussed meeting with her doctor and learning the disease was responding "really well" to protocols.
She also revealed that she has updated her will several times to make sure it is "ironclad."
Doherty has been open about her illness since she was first diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes in 2015. She announced that she was in remission in 2017 after receiving a single mastectomy.
In January of 2023, she had surgery to remove a brain tumor, as RadarOnline.com reported.
“I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” she said at the time. “The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her.”
Following the surgery, however, she revealed the disease had continued to metastasize and spread to her bones, as RadarOnline.com also reported.