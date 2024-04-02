Shannen Doherty Selling Home, Belongings As She Battles Stage 4 Cancer: 'It's Just Stuff'

Shannen Doherty is selling off her material possessions, including a property in Tennessee, nearly nine years into her battle with breast cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an emotional new episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, the 52-year-old actress revealed she wanted to spend her time and money on "the priceless things in life," like “precious moments” with friends and family, especially her mom.

"My priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty said during the solo episode, fighting back tears. "I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."