Hollywood baby machine Nick Cannon is insuring his testicles for a whopping $10 million — and sources say his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, considers the move a low blow for her and their two kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Mariah thinks it’s a crass publicity ploy that makes light of Nick’s irresponsible approach to parenting!” dished an insider. The 43-year-old father of 12 with six different women — including 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah — has brokered a deal with soap company Dr. Squatch to pony up the money for the policy through Marsh McLennan Agency and Momentous Insurance Brokerage.