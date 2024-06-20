'Tacky and Dumb': Mariah Thinks Ex Nick Cannon Insuring His Testicles is a 'Crass Publicity Ploy'
Hollywood baby machine Nick Cannon is insuring his testicles for a whopping $10 million — and sources say his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, considers the move a low blow for her and their two kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“Mariah thinks it’s a crass publicity ploy that makes light of Nick’s irresponsible approach to parenting!” dished an insider. The 43-year-old father of 12 with six different women — including 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah — has brokered a deal with soap company Dr. Squatch to pony up the money for the policy through Marsh McLennan Agency and Momentous Insurance Brokerage.
Industry sources said the move was a ploy to get people talking about Nick and jump-start his less-than-fertile career.
“The whole idea is to get people talking, making gags about Nick’s nuts," noted a Hollywood PR expert. “And right now, it’s working.”
The stunt is reminiscent of the $1 million policy taken out on actress Betty Grable’s legs by her film studio back in the 1940s. At the time, Betty joked, “I became a star for two reasons, and I’m standing on them.”
But 55-year-old Mariah — who was married to Nick for eight years before their divorce was finalized in November 2016 — apparently doesn’t see the humor in her ex monetizing his private parts.
“She’s made it very clear that she doesn’t approve of him popping out kids all over Tinseltown,” revealed the insider. “She thinks this new deal is tacky and dumb!"
Nick began his baby-making journey when he and Mariah welcomed their twins in 2011, three years after they tied the knot.
They separated in 2014 split and their divorce was finalized in 2016, and the TV personality wasted little time before having two more children with on-and-off girlfriend Brittany Bell.
"Just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue my family. I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual, and had the same views," Nick previously told Power 106.
The Wild 'n Out host went on to have a second set of twins and another daughter with Abby De La Rosa, two children with Alyssa Scott, another bundle of joy with Bre Tiesi, and yet another with LaNisha Cole.
Zen, his seventh child, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor, and the devastating loss prompted the musician to launch a foundation supporting pediatric healthcare.
"Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily," he wrote on Instagram.