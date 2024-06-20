Kylie opted for a natural look at a star-studded Jean Paul Gaultier runway show in January, following which merciless trolls claimed she seemed to have aged and looked "old."

Some fans and medical field professionals were under the impression she had used too much filler below her eyes and over her cheek bones, which they believe may have added puffiness to her face.

Dr. Robert Dorfman in Beverly Hills, a plastic surgeon and founder of Skin by Dorfman who has not personally treated Kylie, told RadarOnline.com that "she has morphed from a teen into a beautiful woman."