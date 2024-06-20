Kylie Jenner's Unfiltered Face: Plastic Surgeon Defends Hulu Star After She Cries About Criticism Over Paris Fashion Week Appearance
A plastic surgeon is weighing in after Kylie Jenner addressed the speculation about her appearance in filter-free photos from Paris Fashion Week.
The reality star broke down in tears while pointing out that she is often mocked by critics during a recent episode of The Kardashians.
Kylie opted for a natural look at a star-studded Jean Paul Gaultier runway show in January, following which merciless trolls claimed she seemed to have aged and looked "old."
Some fans and medical field professionals were under the impression she had used too much filler below her eyes and over her cheek bones, which they believe may have added puffiness to her face.
Dr. Robert Dorfman in Beverly Hills, a plastic surgeon and founder of Skin by Dorfman who has not personally treated Kylie, told RadarOnline.com that "she has morphed from a teen into a beautiful woman."
"[Kylie] has over the years enhanced her natural beauty with the help of fillers and neurotoxins such as Daxxify," the aesthetic and regenerative specialist speculated. "It's a great thing what the aesthetic industry offers nowadays for everyone who wishes to enhance and improve some of their features."
Kylie, in the recent episode, admitted that she had to practice self-love despite relentless criticism over the years.
"It's a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty," Kylie confessed on the June 20 episode of The Kardashians during an emotional heart-to-heart with sister Kendall Jenner.
"Because I just feel like after Paris there was this picture, which for the first time I was like, 'We are not going to wear a lot of makeup.' So, when I'm wearing too much makeup [I get told], 'You're wearing too much makeup,'" she shared.
"Then when I'm not wearing a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light," the reality star added. "You can look at pictures when I was 13 and I just have these lines but I have had them since I was a child."
Kendall said their family is often "dehumanized," and offered a shoulder to cry on for her sister.
Kylie said that she had been on a journey over the last year dissolving a substantial amount of her lip filler and reached a breaking point with the constant cruel judgment.
"I just hear nasty things about myself all the time," she said. "I think after 10 plus years of hearing about this, it just gets exhausting."