Gypsy Rose Blanchard Blogger April Johns Charged With Filing False Police Report Over Alleged 'Chest Bump' Assault

The blogger who recently dodged a defamation lawsuit brought by Gypsy Rose Blanchard found herself in more legal drama after being criminally accused of lying to police.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained court documents that revealed April Johns was charged with filing a false police report after allegedly fabricating a story about an assault on the same day the defamation suit was dropped.

Johns — a TikToker who lives in Kentucky — made the alleged false report when she was in Chillicothe, Missouri, for a hearing on June 5 that resulted in the dismissal of Gypsy's charges on jurisdictional grounds.