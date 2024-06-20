Gypsy Rose Blanchard Blogger April Johns Charged With Filing False Police Report Over Alleged 'Chest Bump' Assault
The blogger who recently dodged a defamation lawsuit brought by Gypsy Rose Blanchard found herself in more legal drama after being criminally accused of lying to police.
RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained court documents that revealed April Johns was charged with filing a false police report after allegedly fabricating a story about an assault on the same day the defamation suit was dropped.
Johns — a TikToker who lives in Kentucky — made the alleged false report when she was in Chillicothe, Missouri, for a hearing on June 5 that resulted in the dismissal of Gypsy's charges on jurisdictional grounds.
A Chillicothe police officer wrote in a statement of probable cause on June 11 that Johns claimed one of her colleagues was "chest bumped" by a man at her hotel before the hearing.
The content creator's associate told the officer she was in town "to document" the legal matter. She said she approached two unnamed individuals in the hotel dining area to ask "if they had time to make a statement about the hearing."
Johns' associate claimed she was "so scared" after the alleged chest bump that the pair visited the police station to make a report. The officer noted that he "advised them if they write a false statement they could be charged as such."
Johns claimed the man yelled at her friend and "forcibly told" her to "back up and pushed her full contact with his chest."
However, after reviewing surveillance footage and video taken by Johns' associate, the officer concluded that these statements were false, writing that these videos "showed everything [Johns and her associate] stated [the man] had done did not occur." RadarOnline.com contacted the hotel for the surveillance video, but the facility would not release the footage.
The investigator said the alleged victim politely asked them to leave him alone, and he did not observe the man making "any threatening gestures."
- EXPOSED: Sued Blogger Wanted to 'Bury' Gypsy Rose Blanchard and 'Make Her Look So F------ Bad' Before Case Was Dismissed
- Case Dismissed: Gypsy Rose Defamation Lawsuit Against Blogger Comes to Screeching Halt
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Sues Blogger for Allegedly Leaking Her Confidential Medical Records in Hate-Smearing Campaign
A county prosecutor requested an arrest warrant for Johns over the misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report, but we confirmed that no such warrant had been issued as of Thursday.
Johns was notified by mail that she had been summoned to answer to the criminal charge in Livingston County court and would be required to appear in person on July 17.
The Chillicothe officer also noted that he believed a criminal summons would "not suffice to secure [Johns'] attendance" due to the fact that she "has multiple convictions" and because she "continued to victimize" the man even after being told to "leave him alone."
The officer listed a bench warrant out of Kentucky for a 2009 offense as well as a 2000 conviction for fraudulently obtaining cash aid in Riverside County to support his argument.
Last month, Blanchard and her family filed a lawsuit against Johns — AKA Franchesca or Fancy Macelli — alleging she launched a smear campaign against them after their media partnership went belly-up. They sued for defamation, fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and false light, but the matter was dismissed because the "venue is not proper in Livingston County."