Pregnant Victim's Mom Faces Setback in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Nurse Charged for Fiery LA Crash

Asherey Ryan, 23, her 11-month-old son, Alonzo, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, were among those killed in the crash. The other victims were 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis in a separate car.

RadarOnline.com told you first — Ryan's mother, Sharita Randleston, filed a civil lawsuit against Linton seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence, also taking legal action against her employer for alleged negligent hiring and training following the fatal crash.

The defendants listed in the civil suit are Linton, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., its subsidiary companies, and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.