Pregnant Victim's Mom Faces Setback in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Nurse Charged for Fiery LA Crash
The mother of a pregnant woman who tragically died alongside her loved ones in a fiery LA crash has been ordered to wrap up depositions in the ongoing court war, RadarOnline.com can report.
Traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was previously charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from a dramatic Aug. 2022 collision captured on surveillance footage.
Asherey Ryan, 23, her 11-month-old son, Alonzo, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, were among those killed in the crash. The other victims were 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis in a separate car.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Ryan's mother, Sharita Randleston, filed a civil lawsuit against Linton seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence, also taking legal action against her employer for alleged negligent hiring and training following the fatal crash.
The defendants listed in the civil suit are Linton, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., its subsidiary companies, and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
Newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that plaintiff Randleston had been seeking a time extension because "Plaintiff has been unable to secure essential witness testimony despite diligent efforts."
It was argued that her request for a continuance should be denied for several reasons, one of which is that she allegedly has "plenty of opportunity" to do so.
Randleston filed her complaint in Jan. 2023, following which KFHP retorted that Linton was outside the scope of any employment at the time of the accident and KFHP did not require Linton to have a vehicle for purposes of her work.
- Chilling Warnings: Doctor Charged Over Death of Wife Lambasted as 'Frankenstein's Surgeon' as Ex-Patient Claims He Left Her 'Traumatized'
- Actor Nick Pasqual Held Without Bail After Extradition, Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Allegedly Stabbing Hollywood Makeup Artist Ex
- Jailed Socialite Rebecca Grossman to Spend 61st Birthday in Custody as She Awaits Prison Transfer to Serve 15 Years to Life Sentence for Hit and Run
The trial was originally scheduled to commence on July 12, 2024. KFHP filed its MSA seeking summary adjudication in April and provided the declarations of four individuals.
Per the docs, "KFHP filed its MSA over two months ago on April 12, 2024, and Plaintiff only recently served its first deposition notices in the case on June 4, 2024, nearly two months after the MSA was filed and nearly seventeen months after the complaint was filed."
It was argued that the plaintiff’s "belated service of deposition notices and lack of diligence in pursuing discovery cannot justify a continuance." Furthermore, they alleged that she merely identified that it would "seek a continuance without noting for how long or on what basis."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Randleston was ultimately denied and now must stick to the timeline.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The trial is currently set for December 2024.