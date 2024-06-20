Nigel Lythgoe Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Be Forced to Reveal Her Identity, Argues Defense is 'Handicapped' if She's Allowed Anonymity

As this outlet reported, Doe sued Lythgoe in March, claiming the 74-year-old So You Think You Can Dance mogul allegedly assaulted her at his Los Angeles home in 2018 when she worked for him.

“After a few minutes of professional discourse, Lythgoe suddenly forced Plaintiff against the property’s exterior side wall by shoving his knee between her legs and then started licking Plaintiff's neck, touching her genitalia, and groping her all over,” her lawsuit read.

“Plaintiff tried to push Lythgoe away from her but he had her pinned against a wall so that she could not move. Lythgoe continued to grope and tried to kiss Plaintiff."