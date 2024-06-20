Nigel Lythgoe Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Be Forced to Reveal Her Identity, Argues Defense is 'Handicapped' if She's Allowed Anonymity
Nigel Lythgoe wants his fourth sexual assault accuser shut down in a court of law. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that the embattled television executive is demanding his alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe, be forced to disclose her identity, arguing his "defense will also automatically be handicapped" if she's allowed anonymity.
As this outlet reported, Doe sued Lythgoe in March, claiming the 74-year-old So You Think You Can Dance mogul allegedly assaulted her at his Los Angeles home in 2018 when she worked for him.
“After a few minutes of professional discourse, Lythgoe suddenly forced Plaintiff against the property’s exterior side wall by shoving his knee between her legs and then started licking Plaintiff's neck, touching her genitalia, and groping her all over,” her lawsuit read.
“Plaintiff tried to push Lythgoe away from her but he had her pinned against a wall so that she could not move. Lythgoe continued to grope and tried to kiss Plaintiff."
After Lythgoe denied her claims, Doe begged the judge to keep her name sealed, charging that she "will suffer personal and professional prejudice if her identity is known to the public" — and now, he's fighting back.
According to Lythgoe, there are several reasons why Doe's identity should be made public.
"Plaintiffs must use their own name in California courts. It is black letter law," Lythgoe argued in the documents dated June 18, adding that “only in the rarest of circumstances" does the judicial system allow alleged victims to proceed anonymously.
"But, even in cases involving allegations of severe and horrific sexual assault, courts still have denied a plaintiff anonymity. The circumstances of this case fall far short of those cases. They do not justify Plaintiff Jane Doe’s use of a pseudonym."
"First, where a party wishes to proceed anonymously, that party must make a motion to the Court requesting permission," he explained, noting that his accuser "made no such motion."
Lythgoe also addressed Doe's reasoning for wanting her identity kept out of the public eye.
"Her sole purported justification for proceeding anonymously—i.e., that she wants to 'protect her privacy'—does not come close to the kind of 'overriding interest' that courts recognize, in very limited situations, as justifying anonymity," the ex-American Idol producer argued.
Lythgoe disclosed part of his strategy, arguing that he plans to "serve subpoenas for documents and depositions on her past and present employers and on individuals that he and Plaintiff mutually know or other individuals with whom he knows Plaintiff is acquainted."
Lythgoe claimed her desire to proceed with a fictitious name stifles his ability to defend himself.
"He will need to identify Plaintiff to these third parties in order to conduct that discovery. But keeping her name anonymous in the public pleadings will not matter given that her name will otherwise be revealed in this discovery. In short, she cannot have an overriding interest in keeping her name anonymous in her Complaint when her name must be revealed to third parties in discovery in order for Mr. Lythgoe to conduct that discovery," the documents stated.
"If she is allowed anonymity, Mr. Lythgoe’s defense will also automatically be handicapped," Lythgoe's lawyer added, ending the argument by stating, "Plaintiff should not be allowed to besmirch Mr. Lythgoe’s reputation in public with her allegations of sexual abuse while hiding in the shadows in anonymity when her allegations are exposed as untrue."
The judge has not issued a ruling on the matter.
Lythgoe was first accused of sexual assault by Paula Abdul. The Straight Up singer sued him in December 2023, claiming he forced himself on her during her stints as a judge on Idol and SYTYCD, with one alleged incident reportedly happening at his home.
Lythgoe was also slapped with a lawsuit by two contestants from his short-lived competition show All American Girl. The women accused him of showing up on the set and in the dressing rooms, where he allegedly "openly swatted and groped" their butts before things reportedly escalated. He has denied all the accusations against him.