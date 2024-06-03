Gypsy Rose Blanchard Sues Blogger for Allegedly Leaking Her Confidential Medical Records in Hate-Smearing Campaign

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's divorce isn't the only legal battle she's going through. The ex-prisoner has filed a lawsuit against a blogger, who she claimed released her medical records and began an alleged trash-talking campaign against her after their partnership went sour, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gypsy alleged she first linked up with April Jones — who reportedly portrayed herself as Franchesca Macelli — in 2017, shortly after she was incarcerated for the role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's brutal murder.