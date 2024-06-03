Gypsy Rose Blanchard Sues Blogger for Allegedly Leaking Her Confidential Medical Records in Hate-Smearing Campaign
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's divorce isn't the only legal battle she's going through. The ex-prisoner has filed a lawsuit against a blogger, who she claimed released her medical records and began an alleged trash-talking campaign against her after their partnership went sour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gypsy alleged she first linked up with April Jones — who reportedly portrayed herself as Franchesca Macelli — in 2017, shortly after she was incarcerated for the role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's brutal murder.
Macelli allegedly approached Gypsy's father, Rod, and stepmom, Kristy, about producing projects surrounding the then-prisoner. She reportedly promised they'd make a boatload of cash, so Gypsy signed a life rights agreement with her, spilling secrets about her life for two whole years.
In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Gypsy said she provided top-secret material to Macelli, including her medical records and crime scene photos of Dee Dee's killing, to help kick start the project. When nothing came to fruition, Gypsy and her family cut the blogger off.
That's when Macelli allegedly launched her nasty campaign, reportedly trolling her parents and making up false stories to defame them.
Gypsy accused Macelli of going nuclear by spreading the narrative that she was misleading the public and even posting her confidential medical records.
The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is suing the blogger for alleged fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, defamation and false light against her.
Gypsy is also demanding an emergency restraining order that would prevent Macelli from posting content about her or the case. The judge has yet to decide, but they have a hearing to discuss the request later this week.
Interestingly enough, Macelli was portraying herself as Gypsy's spokesperson during her prison stint, even giving RadarOnline.com an exclusive interview about Blanchard's hopes and dreams after her release.
Gypsy has spoken about her story several times since being released from prison. She's also been the subject of a high-profile divorce after filing to end her marriage to Ryan Anderson in April ahead of their two-year wedding anniversary.
In her divorce petition, Gypsy listed her date of separation from Ryan as March 25 and claimed they had "lived separate and apart continuously since that time." She demanded Ryan pay her spousal support and blamed him for their marriage imploding.
Gypsy has since moved on, revealing she's dating her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. While she called Urker her "soulmate," Gypsy made it clear that she won't be rushing to the altar anytime soon.