Prison Dreams! Mom Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Wants A Career In Cosmetology

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has acquired a love for makeup while serving her 10-year prison sentence for murdering her mom, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to the inmate’s spokeswoman, Franchesca Macelli, Gypsy, 26, has begun working on her GED behind bars. A part of her studies is “exploring several things” she’d like to make a career out of once she’s free from prison, Macelli said. So far, the spokeswoman revealed cosmetology is at the top of Gypsy’s list.

“She’s looked into beauty options,” Macelli dished to Radar. “She is able to wear makeup in prison.”

Cosmetology is an entirely new avenue for Gypsy, who was a victim of her mother Dee Dee‘s Munchausen by proxy syndrome. Under Dee Dee’s authority, Gypsy was forced to fake illnesses such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy. As a result, Gypsy’s mother shaved her head and confined her to a wheelchair.

As Radar readers know, Gypsy and her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, murdered Dee Dee in her sleep in 2015. Gypsy is now expected to spend the next seven years in prison before she’s eligible for parole.

Macelli told Radar she is close to Gypsy’s biological dad, Rod Blanchard and his wife, Kristy. The three receive updates from Gypsy often, including recent photos of her from prison.

“She looks like a totally different person,” Macelli said. “She styles her hair, too. She can buy items from the commissary.”

Shocking mugshots taken in prison show Gypsy sporting a full head of hair, Radar previously reported.

Despite being a convicted felon, Macelli said Gypsy has never felt “more free” than she does currently behind bars because she no longer is under her mother’s strict watch.

Gypsy was often forced to fake her age in order to appear younger. Now, Macelli said the murderer’s confidence is boosted and she’s loving the way she looks.

“She’s very happy with her appearance the way it is now,” Macelli revealed. “The family makes sure she is well taken care of and provided for. Now, the spokeswoman said she has “long hair and she’s gotten her teeth fixed.”

