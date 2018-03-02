After Murdering Her Mom, Gypsy Blanchard Asks Stepmom To Adopt Her!

Gypsy Blanchard may be serving a 10-year prison sentence for murdering her mom, Dee Dee, but she’s already asked her stepmom to formally adopt her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Laura Pitre, Dee Dee’s stepmom, exclusively told Radar she receives updates on Gypsy’s wellbeing behind bars from Gypsy’s biological father, Rod Blanchard, and his wife, Kristy. The Louisiana couple speaks with the jailbird frequently, Pitre said.

Pitre exclusively revealed to Radar that in the last year, Gypsy asked Kristy for permission to call her “mom.”

Pitre explained Kristy told Gypsy she’d be “more than happy” to take on the new title.

PHOTOS: Serial Killers In A Skirt — 30 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Are Women

Then, about five months ago, Pitre revealed that Gypsy asked Kristy to formally adopt her.

“She said, ‘You’re going to adopt me?’” Pitre recalled. “And Kristy said, ‘Oh yes, I’d be more than happy to adopt you.’”

Adult adoptions are legally allowed in Louisiana, according to the state’s Department of Health website.

As Radar readers know, Gypsy endured years of abuse from Dee Dee, who suffered Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Dee Dee forced Gypsy to fake illnesses, such as Leukemia, for years by shaving her head, feeding her medications she did not need and confining her to a wheelchair.

PHOTOS: See 25 Photos Of Evidence That Got Jodi Arias Convicted Of Murder

In 2015, Dee Dee was found stabbed to death in her Springfield, Missouri home. Not long after, police took Gypsy and her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn into custody. Gypsy was ultimately charged and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Godejohn is expected to stand trial this November.

Pitre dished to Radar that she’s been keeping up with her stepgranddaughter through updates in the family, and by watching her interviews on TV.

“I think she looks good!” Pitre said of Gypsy’s shocking new appearance.

PHOTOS: 30 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Were Women

Pitre said if “jealous” Dee Dee were still alive, she’d be dismayed at the idea of Gypsy calling another woman ‘mom.’

“There’s no way Dee Dee would want Gypsy to do that,” Pitre told Radar. “She would poison her mind like she did the first time!”

Do you think Gypsy should be adopted? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.