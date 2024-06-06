EXPOSED: Sued Blogger Wanted to 'Bury' Gypsy Rose Blanchard and 'Make Her Look So F------ Bad' Before Case Was Dismissed

April Johns, the blogger sued by Gypsy Rose Blanchard, wrote that she was "sick of Gypsy" and wanted to "make her look so f------ bad" during the time the Blanchard family alleged she launched a smear campaign against them.

RadarOnline.com obtained documents from the Missouri civil case revealing the damning screenshot message submitted to the court as alleged evidence. As this outlet reported, the judge dismissed the case this week, noting the "venue is not proper in Livingston County."

It remains unclear how the matter will proceed, but we contacted Blanchard's lawyer and Johns for comment.