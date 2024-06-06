EXPOSED: Sued Blogger Wanted to 'Bury' Gypsy Rose Blanchard and 'Make Her Look So F------ Bad' Before Case Was Dismissed
April Johns, the blogger sued by Gypsy Rose Blanchard, wrote that she was "sick of Gypsy" and wanted to "make her look so f------ bad" during the time the Blanchard family alleged she launched a smear campaign against them.
RadarOnline.com obtained documents from the Missouri civil case revealing the damning screenshot message submitted to the court as alleged evidence. As this outlet reported, the judge dismissed the case this week, noting the "venue is not proper in Livingston County."
It remains unclear how the matter will proceed, but we contacted Blanchard's lawyer and Johns for comment.
Last month, Blanchard, her father, Rod, stepmother, Kristy, and stepsister, Mia filed a lawsuit against Johns — AKA Franchesca or Fancy Macelli — alleging defamation, fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and false light.
Back in 2017, Johns, a content creator from Louisville, Ky., allegedly entered into a business partnership with the family while Blanchard, now 32, was in prison for the second-degree murder of her infamous mother, Dee Dee.
The Blanchards agreed to let Johns publish content about Gypsy on her behalf, but severed ties with the blogger in 2019 after she "failed to secure or produce a single marketable media project as promised," per the lawsuit. The family claimed Johns continued to profit off the story and alleged the blogger posted private information without consent and "false, defamatory and harassing things" about them.
The complaint accused Johns of publicly posting sensitive information like "Gypsy’s private, protected medical records" and documents from the murder case like "crime scene photos of Dee Dee's body."
"Prior and subsequent to Gypsy’s release from the Department of Corrections on December 28, 2023, Johns/Macelli has posted dozens of videos," the suit stated, adding that she posted content "sometimes multiple per day." During this time, she allegedly said, "I’m so sick of Gypsy...Like I honestly want to bury her so far down a rabbit hole and I think if I dig enough I could make her look so f------ bad."
A screenshot of Johns' alleged message was submitted to the court as evidence.
The family also claimed that in a February 2024 live YouTube video, Johns — who dubbed herself "the leading expert on the Gypsy Rose Blanchard case" — called Blanchard a "dangerous frickin person" and "a deviant," adding "F--- you b----," and, "I'm gonna bring you down tonight."
In another screenshot submitted as evidence, Johns appeared to call Blanchard's stepmom a "lying con artist" in a public post.
The suit claimed Johns had several social media accounts suspended but "continued to thwart any attempts by the various platforms to take down her offending content."
According to the complaint, TikTok suspended Jones' account "on more than one occasion," but she allegedly "created new accounts" to continue posting content.
Another screenshot submitted as evidence appeared to show a Facebook post with a comment from a user asking what happened to Johns' TikTok account. She allegedly wrote back, "yep they got it banned its ok I'll create another."
Additionally, the Blanchards claimed that Johns falsely accused them of stalking her and encouraging others to harass her when she allegedly expressed fears that someone might "take her out."
The family also supported their claims of fraud with documents showing that Johns was convicted of misdemeanor welfare fraud in Riverside, California, in 2000. The docs revealed she was ordered to pay a restitution of nearly $800 and serve six days in county jail.
The Blanchard family sought a temporary restraining order, a preliminary and permanent injunction against Johns, and unspecified damages.