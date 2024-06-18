Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Has Been 'Masking' Drinking Problem for Years, Says Music Insider: He Was in a 'Dark Place' Prior to DWI

justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake has allegedly struggled with a hidden drinking problem for years.

By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on Monday night, has allegedly struggled with a hidden drinking problem for years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It's not a secret. Everyone knows," a music insider told Page Six after news of the singer's arrest broke on Tuesday. "He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem."

justin timberlake mugshot sag harbor pd
Source: SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT

He has yet to address his arrest.

"He's been hiding and masking it for years," the source claimed, adding that "everyone around him have been enablers" and that Timberlake's drinking finally "got to him."

"It's a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it's apparent, yet they've pushed this tour on him, and he's been a very dark place,” the tipster continued.

justin timberlake britney spears
Source: MEGA

Spears detailed her relationship with Timberlake in her recent memoir, 'The Woman in Me.'

Another source reiterated that Timberlake has "been in a dark place" and began "drinking heavily" when the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears came out in 2021 and drew renewed attention to their relationship.

The Grammy Award-winner reportedly started making changes to his team to help manage the backlash he received after scandalous details from their decades-old romance emerged in Spears' 2023 tell-all memoir The Woman in Me.

"He was very concerned about his career and acting. People were very worried about him," the insider said.

justin timberlake infuriates britney spears fans takes aim at pop star new york birthday show no apology janet jackson
Source: MEGA

Timberlake fueled drama when he took a dig at Spears during a recent performance.

A different source, however, claimed that Timberlake "has never been better" and had stopped drinking, lost weight, and started maintaining a healthier lifestyle prior to the launch of his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April.

"He's in great shape. His tour is sold out. He's in a good space,” they said.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a representative of Timberlake for comment.

justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons
Source: MEGA

A Sag Harbor Justice Court official later confirmed that the charges against Timberlake were DWI-related and that the singer was taken into custody following his arrest on Monday night.

Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken into custody after leaving dinner with friends at a hotel in Sag Harbor on Long Island on Monday night.

Police said that the star refused a breathalyzer test after a cop pulled him over for blowing through a stop sign and swerving on the road.

