Chilling Warnings: Doctor Charged Over Death of Wife Lambasted as 'Frankenstein's Surgeon' as Ex-Patient Claims He Left Her 'Traumatized'
Dr. Benjamin Brown, a Florida plastic surgeon facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of his wife, has been arrested following a months-long investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 41-year-old was taken into custody for Second Degree Felony Homicide: Manslaughter by Culpable Negligence.
His late wife, Hillary Ellington Brown, died on Nov. 28, 2023, after he did a number of cosmetic procedures on her including scar revision, arm liposuction and lip and face injections. He denied wrongdoing.
It was determined by the medical board that Hilary had consumed a "handful" of pills and "prepared her own" IV bags ahead of going into surgery.
During the scar revision and muscle procedures, Hilary "became restless and her feet began twitching," it was revealed. She alarmingly noted her vision was blurring and eventually "became unresponsive and began to have a seizure."
He allegedly asked an assistant to call for emergency care "approximately 10 or 20 minutes" later. "A medical assistant asked Dr. Brown if they should call 911 and Dr. Brown said 'no,' or 'wait.' The medical assistant was scared and a new employee, so she did as Dr. Brown instructed," according to the order of emergency restriction doc for his medical license.
Hilary tragically died days after she suffered a cardiac arrest at Restore Plastic Surgery in Gulf Breeze and was placed on life support. Her cause of death was "complications following lidocaine toxicity."
Now, an ex-staffer of Dr. Brown and a former patient came forward with their own tales of horror. Sylvie Hazen, for one, told Daily Mail that her own procedure with the surgeon left her "terrified."
"I have never experienced something more medically traumatic than that procedure," Hazen said of her breast implant surgery in 2023 which left her with several health complications. "He's like a Frankenstein."
Hazen said she had open wounds and a large scar wrapping from her armpit to under her rib cage. She alleged that his clinic was "something out of a third world country" despite his award-winning reputation.
Debra Brown Guy, a former surgical assistant at Dr. Brown's clinic, also expressed in a letter a number of disturbing issues she noticed during her brief employment, noting she was very concerned about patient safety.
He faces life in prison and a $10,000 fine if found guilty.