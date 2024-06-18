His late wife, Hillary Ellington Brown, died on Nov. 28, 2023, after he did a number of cosmetic procedures on her including scar revision, arm liposuction and lip and face injections. He denied wrongdoing.

It was determined by the medical board that Hilary had consumed a "handful" of pills and "prepared her own" IV bags ahead of going into surgery.

During the scar revision and muscle procedures, Hilary "became restless and her feet began twitching," it was revealed. She alarmingly noted her vision was blurring and eventually "became unresponsive and began to have a seizure."