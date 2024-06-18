Sean Hannity Suggests Joe Biden Will Be on Drugs During CNN Debate Against Donald Trump: 'He’s Going to Be All Hyped Up'
Fox News host Sean Hannity recently suggested that President Joe Biden would be “all hyped up” on drugs during next week’s CNN debate against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Hannity’s shocking drug accusations came on Monday night’s episode of Hannity as the Fox News host spoke to Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, about the upcoming presidential debate.
While Hannity trashed debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, he also argued that President Biden should be drug tested before the event on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to Hannity, a whopping “70% of Americans” agree with him regarding the idea of drug testing Biden before the debate.
“All right, so we know that fake Jake Tapper is not a Donald Trump supporter. He’s been pretty transparent about it. He’s a liberal talk show host,” Hannity told Lara Trump this week. “The same with Dana Bash. It’s going to be three-on-one.”
“But the former president took on the challenge and I don’t think you’ll regret it,” he continued. “However, the Joe Biden that we’re talking about tonight, I don’t think will be the Joe Biden we’re going to see on debate night.”
Hannity then went on to suggest that President Biden would be “all hyped up” on stimulants for the CNN debate next Thursday. He also suggested that Biden was “all hyped up” on drugs during his State of the Union address back in March.
“I think the Joe Biden we see on debate night is going to be the guy that we saw at the State of the Union,” the Hannity host charged. “He’s going to be all hyped up, you know, hyper-caffeinated. Whatever ‘it’ is.”
The controversial Fox News host then claimed that “70% of Americans like the idea of drug testing.” He also compared the upcoming debate to horse racing.
“It’s interesting that 70% of the country does like the idea of drug testing. I like the idea,” he said on Monday night. “They do it to athletes, they do it to horses and horse racing. Why not do it to presidential candidates?”
“I like the idea,” Hannity repeated. “70% of Americans apparently agree with me.”
Meanwhile, Lara Trump responded. While she did not comment on the drug accusations against President Biden, she did claim that the “cards are stacked” against ex-President Trump going into next week’s CNN debate.
“Yeah, well, this is nothing new,” the RNC co-chair said. “Of course, the cards have always been stacked against Donald Trump.”
“Since the day he came down the escalator to announce he was running for president as a Republican,” she added before the segment concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday night would not be the first time that Hannity accused President Biden of taking drugs before appearing before the country.
The Fox News host made similar allegations back in March after Biden gave a commendable and well-received State of the Union address to the nation.
“Tonight, America saw, let's say, a very different Joe Biden,” Hannity charged in March. “I might call him Jacked-Up Joe. And that's being charitable.”
“He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man,” Hannity added at the time.