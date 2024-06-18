Sean Hannity Suggests Joe Biden Will Be on Drugs During CNN Debate Against Donald Trump: 'He’s Going to Be All Hyped Up'

Hannity then went on to suggest that President Biden would be “all hyped up” on stimulants for the CNN debate next Thursday. He also suggested that Biden was “all hyped up” on drugs during his State of the Union address back in March.

“I think the Joe Biden we see on debate night is going to be the guy that we saw at the State of the Union,” the Hannity host charged. “He’s going to be all hyped up, you know, hyper-caffeinated. Whatever ‘it’ is.”