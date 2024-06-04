'It's Political Malpractice': Lara Trump Accused of 'Stupid' Move That Could Cost Father-in-Law His Campaign

“It’s political malpractice,” Hume said on Monday after Lara slammed Larry Hogan , the Republican former governor of Maryland who is now running for a seat in the Senate, for his response to the Stormy Daniels hush money trial verdict.

"Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process," Hogan tweeted when Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by a New York jury.

"We of course want to win as a party but that is a shame and I think he should have thought long and hard before he said that publicly," she continued, calling Hogan's statement "ridiculous" and claiming that the trial "would never have been brought against any other person aside from Donald Trump."

Lara Trump responded in an appearance on CNN , saying that Hogan "doesn't deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican party at this point, and quite frankly anybody in America if that's the way you feel."

Hume questioned the wisdom of Lara Trump's words, noting that "Maryland is a very blue state. And Larry Hogan, who remained popular as a Republican governor and remains that way to this day, is giving the Republican party the best chance it's had in a long time to elect a Republican to the Senate."

"The Lara Trumps of the world ought to be saying, 'Please Mr. Hogan, please Governor Hogan, you do whatever you have to do to get elected, and some of the things you say and you believe in don’t agree with what I think, that’s OK, do what you have to do,"' Hume added. "That’s how politics is played by smart people,"