'Baddies' Star Rollie's Plastic Surgeon Sues Zeus Network After Reality Star Trashes Their Work Following BBL Procedure
The Zeus network is being sued by the plastic surgeon who worked on Gia Mayham, best known as Rollie Pollie on the reality show Baddies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rollie underwent a Double BBL and a flex sculpt with Goals Plastic Surgery last year and claimed her results were less than desirable. While her complaints were mentioned, this lawsuit is largely focused on another issue.
Goals Plastic Surgery took legal action against Zeus for trademark and copyright infringement, detailing their complaint in newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The first procedure that Rollie underwent involves "autologous fat transfer to the buttocks and the hips" while the latter "easily removes unwanted fat from specified areas," according to their website.
Reps for the facility alleged that the network had agreed to let them review any footage to ensure it did not tarnish their professional reputation or show any other patients in the video, as they wanted to proceed with caution due to the nature of reality TV.
"Defendant's representatives promised that the television production would be entirely positive, would benefit Goals' and Dr. Voskin's reputations by putting them in a positive light, and that the sole consideration for the services to be provided by Goals was the positive advertisements and representations stemming from the procedure," according to the docs.
After the reality star's second procedure in July 2023, her conduct was "beyond reproach," they stated. Rollie is accused of making defamatory remarks, including that its doctors and others were "unprofessional."
The plaintiffs alleged that Rollie continued to defame them and falsely accused Goals Plastic Surgery of "killing patients" and more. Rollie is not a defendant in the lawsuit, but they took her to arbitration in a separate battle.
In March 2024, they were made aware of a video promotional trailer shared by the Zeus network, in which Goals was tagged.
"Throughout the promotional video, Plaintiffs' locations and trademarks are regularly used and displayed," the docs stated, noting there were people who appeared to be, or possibly were, patients.
"Concerned with what might be on the rest of the planned show, Plaintiffs had to act," they stated.
Goals Plastic Surgery referenced a second video, which further disparaged their facility and continued to use their "locations and the trademarks."
The plaintiffs are seeking more than $2 million in damages and Zeus network reps have yet to respond.