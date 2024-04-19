'Love & Hip Hop' Star Masika Kalysha Drops $6 Million Lawsuit Over 2020 Hazel-E Fight

According to her lawsuit, Kalysha and Hazel had lingering tension from a filming incident in 2020. Kalysha stated that she agreed to sit down with Hazel on camera soon after to settle their differences once and for all.

After filming the Zeus sit-down, the VH1 alum claimed all hell broke loose after Hazel and another woman allegedly burst into her dressing room.

Kalysha said the duo assaulted her and she was severely injured and had to recover from bruises and a broken finger.