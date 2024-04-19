'Love & Hip Hop' Star Masika Kalysha Drops $6 Million Lawsuit Over 2020 Hazel-E Fight
Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha dismissed her $6 million lawsuit without prejudice, ending her court war with Zeus network.
Kalysha submitted a new filing on April 10 after RadarOnline.com learned that she opted to drop all claims against fellow reality star Hazel-E and another woman named Jayla Williams following a fight that occurred between the trio.
According to her lawsuit, Kalysha and Hazel had lingering tension from a filming incident in 2020. Kalysha stated that she agreed to sit down with Hazel on camera soon after to settle their differences once and for all.
After filming the Zeus sit-down, the VH1 alum claimed all hell broke loose after Hazel and another woman allegedly burst into her dressing room.
Kalysha said the duo assaulted her and she was severely injured and had to recover from bruises and a broken finger.
Her petition stated that Zeus' security broke up the fight, claiming the guard groped her groin and butt and said, "She's thick as f---."
Kalysha sued for alleged sexual battery and fraud, demanding the seven-figure sum in damages and the footage be taken offline.
After the claims against Hazel were dropped, the reality star shared a short statement alongside an article announcing the news on social media, claiming, "It was frivolous to begin with."
Kalysha's publicist told The Shade Room that it was never about Hazel and that she was "an afterthought" in her complaint about the Zeus network fueling drama for ratings when she wanted a peaceful sit-down and instead was put in an explosive situation.
She mentioned Hazel and other parties in the initial filing because of their involvement in the incident and episode production, it was reported.
"As we can all see by now Zeus is a network that's all about fighting," sources close to Kalysha previously said. "They denied this, but there's too much proof now."
Before dismissing the lawsuit, the network submitted a motion asking for the case to be moved to arbitration.
Kalysha signed an agreement to settle any discrepancies with the production company privately, according to a rep for Zeus.
The reality star could re-file her case at a later date, within the statute of limitations.