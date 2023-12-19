Your tip
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha Dismisses Hazel-E From $6 Million Lawsuit Over 2020 Fight

Source: MEGA

Masika's lawsuit will continue against Zeus.

By:

Dec. 19 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Love and Hip Hop star Hazel-E scored a victory in the bombshell lawsuit filed by her co-star Masika Kalysha over an alleged attack caught on camera.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kalysha informed the court she would be dismissing all claims against Hazel and another woman named Jayla Williams.

Source: @HAZELEBABY/INSTAGRAM

Hazel E didn't even respond to the lawsuit before being dismissed.

Kalysha filed a civil lawsuit in August 2022 against Hazel and Zeus Network. In her petition, filed without a lawyer, Kalysha said she was upset over what went down at a 2020 filming.

Kalysha said she agreed to sit down with Hazel on camera to hash out their differences. The chat was filmed by Zeus.

Source: @HAZELEBABY/INSTAGRAM

Hazel E with her daughter

The two got into it during filming which continued after they wrapped.

In her lawsuit, Kalysha claimed Hazel and another woman came into her dressing room after the sit-down was filmed. She said the duo assaulted her and she was severely injured.

Source: MEGA

Zeus demanded the suit be moved out of the public eye.

Kalysha claimed she suffered bruises and a broken finger.

In her suit, she said the entire incident was caught on camera by Zeus. Kalysha claimed Zeus security broke up the fight. She claimed one of the guards who separated her from Hazel groped her groin and backside.

Source: MEGA

Masika

She said the guard said, “She’s thick as f---” as he touched her. Kalysha sued for alleged sexual battery and fraud. She demanded $6 million in damages and the footage taken offline.

In her court filing, Kalysha claimed she called the police immediately after the alleged incident.

Recently, Zeus demanded the entire lawsuit be moved to arbitration and out of the public eye.

The network claimed Kalysha signed an agreement stating all disputes would be handled in arbitration. The case is ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the legal victory, Hazel E recently settled her bitter divorce from Devon Waller.

Per the agreement, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hazel was awarded primary custody of her daughter Ava Waller, born in 2020. The parties will share joint legal custody. Devon was awarded visitation with Ava every other weekend.

