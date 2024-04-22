GloRilla Claps Back at Damian Lillard's Estranged Wife With 'GloLillard' Jersey After Crushing on Superstar

Damian Lillard 's estranged wife gave GloRilla a new nickname — and she ran with it, turning Kay'La Lillard 's diss into gold. The embattled rapper, 24, was caught sporting a customized "GloLillard" jersey with Damian's number "0" on the back over the weekend, inching her even closer to the Milwaukee Bucks player, who has yet to finalize his divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

GloRilla tried to shoot her shot at Damian after he was named MVP at the NBA All-Star Game in Indiana. She snapped a photo with the professional point guard, 33, and confessed to crushing on him.

"Who n---- dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she posted on social media. "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."