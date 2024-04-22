GloRilla Claps Back at Damian Lillard's Estranged Wife With 'GloLillard' Jersey After Crushing on Superstar
Damian Lillard's estranged wife gave GloRilla a new nickname — and she ran with it, turning Kay'La Lillard's diss into gold. The embattled rapper, 24, was caught sporting a customized "GloLillard" jersey with Damian's number "0" on the back over the weekend, inching her even closer to the Milwaukee Bucks player, who has yet to finalize his divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
GloRilla tried to shoot her shot at Damian after he was named MVP at the NBA All-Star Game in Indiana. She snapped a photo with the professional point guard, 33, and confessed to crushing on him.
"Who n---- dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she posted on social media. "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."
Kay'La took that as a diss and clapped back at GloRilla after the Memphis rapper's recent DUI arrest. Damian's ex posted GloRilla's mug shot on Instagram, writing, "Free GloLillard" while hashtagging "Sister Wives" with a shrugging emoji.
GloRilla seemed thrilled with the nickname and ran with it, proudly flaunting the crop-top jersey.
RadarOnline.com obtained the video and the first photos from the F.N.F. (Let’s Go) rapper's embarrassing arrest, in which she had a shocking wardrobe malfunction when her boob popped out.
She also tried using her celebrity status, asking the officer, "Do you know who I am?"
- Damian Lillard's Custody Hearing Postponed After NBA Star Begged Not to Miss Game Against Washington Wizards
- Damian Lillard Demands Custody Hearing Be Postponed, Says He Can't Miss NBA Game Against Wizards
- NBA Star Damian Lillard Ordered to Show at Oregon Courthouse for Custody Battle Same Day as Milwaukee Home Game
We told you — GloRilla was arrested in Gwinnett County, GA, last week after making a U-turn at a red light around 4 AM. The officer said he smelled marijuana and alcohol when he pulled her vehicle over. After denying a breathalyzer, GloRilla was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, and a separate traffic charge.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As for Damian, he's still fighting his estranged wife in their ongoing divorce. The pair were college sweethearts and share three children. The seven-time All-Star worth about $100 million cited “irreconcilable differences” when he filed for divorce in October.
He also asked the court to enforce an ironclad premarital agreement Kay’La signed on August 30, 2021 — five days before their September 4 wedding.
Kay’La clapped back in court documents seeking sole custody of the children. She argued that her NBA superstar ex was not much of a father, claiming he relied on nannies, assistants, and other family members to help him whenever he had their little ones.
Damian was asked about GloRilla's advances, and he didn't seem bothered with the attention.
“Shout out to GloRilla, man," he responded when asked about the rapper. Damian refused to comment when a reporter questioned if the two were in contact.