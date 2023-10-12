Damian Lillard's Estranged Wife Demands Sole Custody of Kids, Says She Protected NBA Star's 'Family-Man Image'

Damian Lillard's estranged wife is coming out swinging in their divorce war. RadarOnline.com has obtained Kay'La Lillard's response to the NBA star's divorce filing and can reveal she is demanding sole custody of all three of their children.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is in the children’s best interests that I be awarded sole custody. I am best positioned to address the ongoing needs of our minor children. I have been responsible for the children’s care since their birth," her declaration filed on October 6 read. Kay'La appeared to take a shot at Damian's skills as a father, too.

Source: @damianlillard/Instagram The pair share three children - and she wants full custody.

Article continues below advertisement

According to her, the basketball star has "never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period of time without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members." Kay'La also addressed his recent move to Wisconsin. As this outlet reported, Damian filed for divorce on October 2, shortly after their second wedding anniversary — and days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Source: @damianlillard/Instagram She said she's been supporting Damian's "family-man image" to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

"Father has recently relocated to Wisconsin to play for the Milwaukee Bucks," she informed the court, adding his team's upcoming schedule to show proof he's too busy to handle sole custody of his children. Admitting she wants the kids "to have a healthy relationship with their father," Damian's ex said he has an image to protect that she's continued to play along with.

"I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public," the documents stated. She also stated their separation date as October 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @DAMIANLILLARD/INSTAGRAM The two have a prenup in place.

Kay'La said they "were able to work out a temporary parenting time schedule in August and September 2023," however, "there were issues with parenting time during both months" and "there is no current parenting plan." She wants to work out a custody plan with Damian but asks the court to step in if necessary. "With Father’s relocation to Wisconsin, and my relocation, a parenting plan will need to take into account travel for the children," she warned.

Article continues below advertisement

She's also asking Damian to pay her attorney fees if their issues "require a contested court appearance." RadarOnline.com told you — a prenup is already in place. In his divorce documents obtained by this outlet, Damian revealed they signed the ironclad agreement just days before they walked down the aisle in September 2021. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: @houstonlillard/Instagram Damian and Kay'La made it official with a September 2021 wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Damian and Kay'La's love story started when they were students at Weber State. The pair had been dodging breakup rumors for months after fans noticed her absence from his NBA games and on his social media. He fueled the flames when he failed to acknowledge their anniversary last month.

Powered by RedCircle