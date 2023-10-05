Home > News > divorce NBA Star Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Kay'La, Suggests Wife Moved Out 10 Months Ago Source: MEGA; @damianlillard/Instagram The two have been together since college. By: Whitney Vasquez Oct. 5 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Ex-Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has filed for divorce from his longtime love, Kay'La, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The NBA point guard, 33, pulled the plug on his two-year marriage on October 2, filing divorce documents in Oregon.

The shock filing comes shortly after Damian and Kay'La's September wedding anniversary — and days after the 7-time All-Star was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. In the documents filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the athlete cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. He said those differences “caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

Source: @houstonlillard/Instagram Damian and Kay'La made it official with a September 2021 wedding.

Damian's filing suggests they have lived apart for the last ten months. The documents obtained by Willamette Week allegedly show that Kay'La moved into a $2.7 million West Linn home back in December 2022 while Damian remained in their marital $7.7 million mansion in the same neighborhood. The filing also showed that the NBA player moved to a home in Tualatin last month.

Source: @damianlillard/Instagram Damian's filing suggests they've been living in separate homes for 10 months.

The couple's love story started in college when they began dating as students at Weber State. Damian and Kay'La made their union official by tying the knot in September 2021. The two share three children together. As of this post, no mention of custody has been disclosed. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Damian's lawyer for comment.

Source: @damianlillard/Instagram Split rumors started months ago when fans noticed Kay'La not attending his games.

Despite their long relationship, Damian and Kay'La have been dodging split rumors for weeks after Internet sleuths did a deep dive into their marriage. Fans began noticing Kay'La's absence at his games — and that she was consistently missing from his social media posts. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Damian failed to give Kay'La a shout-out on their wedding anniversary last month. The last time he praised his wife on Instagram was Mother's Day back in May. Sharing several photos of Kay'La and their children, the NBA star wrote, "Happy mothers Day! Takes a special person to wear all the hats that a mother does. I love you and I’m thankful to share what I’m most proud of with you!"

Source: @damianlillard/Instagram The custody arraignment in unknown but Damian is currently at training camp.

He has since shared several pictures of him with the kids but none with his wife; however, he hasn't stayed off the Gram since filing for divorce. Damian's last IG post was Wednesday, one day before the divorce news broke. Sharing a photo with his brother, Houston Lillard. Damian praised his sibling for being "a brother and a father figure all in one."

