John Legend Slams Donald Trump as a 'Dyed-in-the-wool Racist'
John Legend ripped into Donald Trump as a "tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Grammy winner made his thoughts on the ex-president clear in an interview with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have been outspoken about their contempt for Trump — and Sunday's interview with the MSNBC host was no different.
The All of Me singer bashed the embattled ex-president and repeated his claims that Trump is racist when Psaki asked him his thoughts on Trump's remarks on the legal system.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the legal system, including judges and attorneys, as he battles multiple indictments and civil lawsuits. Legend told Psaki, who served in the Biden administration, that Trump's complaints reflected his belief in a "genetic hierarchy of humanity."
"He's made it clear throughout his life that Black people are inferior, he believes that to his core, in his bones... but also when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity and is racially determined, so he is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist," Legend said told the news host.
Legend also hit back at Trump's repeated claims that he's "done more" for the Black community than any other president.
"I don't want to hear what he says to say about what he's done for black people," the singer continued. "He's done very little for us and he is at his core, truly, truly a racist."
While Legend seemingly agreed with Trump that the justice system is unfair, he claimed the ex-president benefited from the system, too.
"There is a two-tiered justice system, but not in the way that he thinks. He's the beneficiary, absolutely ... the fact that he's out in the world, that's not normal for a lot of people," Legend said.
The singer added, "He's gotten away with a lot for a long time, he's been a fraudster for a long time, he's been cheating people for a long time, he's been lying for a long time and he's actually been litigating for a long time."
Legend's comments follow a long history of calling out the ex-president, dating back to the 2016 election when he sparred with former University of Pennsylvania classmate Donald Trump Jr. The singer previously branded the ex-president a "flaming racist. He's a piece of s---."