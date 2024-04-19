WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Believes 'Black People Relate' to Donald Trump Because of Ex-president's Criminal Indictments — 'It's the Truth'
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith defended Donald Trump this week and argued that “Black people relate” to the ex-president because of the numerous criminal indictments against him, RadarOnline.com can report.
Smith’s surprising remarks about Trump and the Black community came on Thursday night during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The pair discussed a series of comments ex-President Trump earlier this year regarding “Black people” and the four separate criminal indictments against him in four separate jurisdictions.
“And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time,” Trump said during an event in South Carolina back in February. “And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against.”
“And they actually viewed me as…I’m being discriminated against,” Trump continued. “It’s been pretty amazing.”
Flash forward to this week, and Smith defended the former president’s controversial comments. Smith also slammed the four criminal cases against Trump.
“Dare I say something that will probably be termed the most uncomfortable thing that I’ve ever had to articulate out of my mouth from a political perspective?” Smith told Hannity on Hannity this week. “But I got to tell you something.”
“As much as people may have been abhorred by Donald Trump’s statement weeks ago talking about how Black folks find him relatable because of what he is going through is similar to what Black Americans have gone through, he wasn’t lying,” the sports host continued. “He was telling the truth.”
Smith went on to criticize “the law,” “law enforcement,” and “the court system.”
“When you see the law and law enforcement, the court system, and everything else being exercised against him, it is something that Black folks throughout this nation can relate to with some of our historic, iconic figures,” he charged. “We’ve seen that happen throughout society.”
The ESPN host then compared ex-President Trump’s legal “suffering” to the suffering experienced by Black Americans throughout American history.
“So, no matter what race, what ethnicity you may emanate from, we relate to you when you’re suffering like that because we know we have,” Smith said. “And that’s what he articulated.”
“As unpopular as it was, as much as we didn’t like to hear it, it’s the truth,” he charged further. “And there’s no way around it.”
Smith also threw shade at President Joe Biden toward the end of his surprising Fox News interview with Hannity on Thursday night.
“Those are all contributing factors to the state of affairs with the slippage that appears to be taking [hold] when it comes to President Biden unfortunately.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump was indicted on criminal charges in four jurisdictions because he allegedly broke the law in those jurisdictions.
Trump is currently on trial for the suspected falsification of New York business records ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
He was also indicted in Georgia and Washington, D.C. for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as in Florida for his suspected retention of classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021.