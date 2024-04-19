'Bitter Disappointment': Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's Bromance Hitting Rough Waters Over $280k Ferry Venture: Report

There's nothing funny about Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and his former costar Pete Davidson's bromance allegedly hitting rough waters as their joint ferry biz venture sinks like a stone, RadarOnline.com has learned. The once-close comics famously bought a decommissioned ferry boat in 2023 for $280,100 with big plans to turn it into a floating nightclub, but they got in over their heads.

"What began as a promising venture has devolved into bitter disappointment, serving as a stark reminder of the perils of mixing business with friendship," a pal told the National Enquirer. "While Colin is scrambling to assemble a competent team, Pete seems to have gone AWOL. It remains to be seen whether their friendship can weather the storm." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jost and Davidson's reps for comment.

The King of Staten Island star, 30, previously admitted he had "no idea what’s going on with that thing" when he was asked about potentially hosting an after-party on the boat during the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere in June 2023. Davidson seemed to regret his decision to purchase the decommissioned Staten Island ferry. "Yeah, if it’s not sunk!" he joked to Entertainment Tonight, adding, "Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f--- out of there, so I can stop paying for it!"

That same summer, Davidson continued to trash his $280k business venture, telling Seth Meyers on a podcast episode, "Yeah, we have to cause we're in the hole." He later told him, "Now I'm like stuck with a f------ boat."

The former SNL costars have made some headway on plans for the Staten Island ferry, at least according to the architect Ron Castellano. He recently spoke out about the progress, revealing they are converting it into a floating hotel with 24 rooms, two restaurants, and six bars.

"It’s going to have a lot of things," Castellano revealed to Curbed. "I think right now, we have six bars and two venues operated separately or combined," he continued. "We have outdoor event space, we have restaurants — two restaurants. It’s a big boat, almost 300 feet long, 65,000 square feet. That’s one and a half times the size of Nine Orchard Hotel."

Castellano also said the ferry would move and could be towed between New York and Miami. "I think that’s exactly still the plan. It doesn’t have to be in one place. It can move, so we’re exploring both locations," he stated. "We have sort of the initial construction phase underway, like, we’re just bidding it out as it gets done. That’s going to take a year, and as that happens, we’re tightening the drawings, and as that’s happening, we’re going to find the location."

