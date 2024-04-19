12 Stars Who Admitted to Nose Jobs: Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Grey and More

In 2007, High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale confirmed she had a rhinoplasty procedure to correct an issue inside her nose.

"Growing up I always knew I had a deviated septum on the right side of my nose, which caused trouble breathing," he told People. "The older I got, the worse it got. I went to get it checked out, and the doctor told me the septum was 80 percent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose."

Her mother was beside her during the five-hour procedure, but Tisdale still felt scared.