12 Stars Who Admitted to Nose Jobs: Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Grey and More

Apr. 19 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway spoke to Vanity Fair regarding her haters and authentic self.

Due to pressure upon joining Hollywood, Anne Hathaway reportedly considered going under the knife because her nose appeared wider then.

In an August 2008 interview, she commented on the buzz, saying, "I wanted a nose job, but now, my nose is what lets me change my face a lot – and I can be glamorous as Agent 99, then look rough as a drug addict for Jonathan Demme."

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale confirmed her pregnancy with her baby no. 2.

In 2007, High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale confirmed she had a rhinoplasty procedure to correct an issue inside her nose.

"Growing up I always knew I had a deviated septum on the right side of my nose, which caused trouble breathing," he told People. "The older I got, the worse it got. I went to get it checked out, and the doctor told me the septum was 80 percent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose."

Her mother was beside her during the five-hour procedure, but Tisdale still felt scared.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is currently dating Adnan Banuelos.

At 14, Bella Hadid already had a nose job that she regretted.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," the supermodel told Vogue Magazine. "I think I would have grown into it."

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their baby boy in March.

Following a surfing accident, Cameron Diaz was forced to undergo a plastic surgery procedure to reshape her broken nose after the terrifying experience left the body part shattered and with a broken septum.

"I'm not doing it because I want to look beautiful; I didn't like the way my nose was broken, and I couldn't breathe. That's why I did it," she told W in 2006.

Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag Pratt celebrated Easter with her sons.

Heidi Montag shocked fans when she underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in one day in 2009. Before the operations, she disclosed how her nose had been her biggest insecurity.

"I've always been very insecure about my body... I have my dad's nose, which is huge. It took up so much of my face, when I looked down, I could see my nose. I couldn't get away from it! People would say, 'You have such a big nose!' And they'd make fun of me for being so flat... I was tormented," she continued.

Before Season 3 of The Hills started, she reportedly got a nose job and chest enhancement.

Pratt had another nose job in 2009.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was spotted with Sandra Bullock leaving a plastic surgery retreat in Connecticut.

While others hated and regretted their nose jobs, Jennifer Aniston felt relieved when she underwent rhinoplasty.

"I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other (rumors), as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine," said the Friends star.

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey recently opened up about her nose job regrets.

Jennifer Grey claimed she almost ruined her career because of her rhinoplasty procedures.

Speaking with The New York Times and People, Grey said she got two nose jobs when she starred in the 1987 flick Dirty Dancing. Instead of improving her features as America's sweetheart, she suffered because of it.

"That's a new feeling," she told People of her experience. "To take myself out of the corner — and to recognize that I have been putting myself there, through story, through narratives that weren't giving me the best life. The story I was telling myself about how I got here was not a great story. And not entirely true. I hadn't seen the ways in which I'd made choices."

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco has been sparking buzz about her potential return in 'The Big Bang Theory' revival.

In a 2016 interview with Women's Health magazine, Kaley Cuoco disclosed she had her nose and chest done — and she reportedly loved the changes.

"As much as you want to love your inner self ... I'm sorry, you also want to look good," she said. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin divorced Randy Bick in December after four years of marriage.

When Kathy Griffin turned 26, she changed her nose and enhanced her appearance.

"I was told repeatedly, 'You would be pretty if it weren't for that nose. You'd work more if it weren't for that nose. Hey have you considered getting a nose job? You would think I had a nose the size of Texas. I was young and impressionable and I was told that enough that I started to believe it, so I got a nose job," she said, per People.

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr addressed the rumor about her being drunk when she attended a Mar-a-Lago event.

Roseanne Barr has been open about her plastic surgery journey, including during one of her stand-up routines.

"After a while, I went and got my nose fixed ... they showed it to me in a jar. It was as big as a beaver tail in there," she shared.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott divorced after 18 years of marriage.

To mark Beverly Hills, 90210's 33rd anniversary, Tori Spelling uploaded her first headshot and included a caption in which she spoke about her nose enhancement.

"It was taken during the making of the pilot. I was 15 in this pic, before nose job, bleach, and knowing how to pose," she wrote on Instagram. "I was just grateful to be there."

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks turned 50 in December.

Speaking with People to promote her memoir Perfect Is Boring, Tyra Banks admitted to having plastic surgery for her nose in her early career.

"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she said. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

