Damian Lillard's Custody Hearing Postponed After NBA Star Begged Not to Miss Game Against Washington Wizards

Damian Lillard’s career on the basketball court is more important than the divorce court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

An Oregon judge has granted the Milwaukee Bucks point guard’s request to postpone a November 24 hearing because he’s expected to play in Wisconsin against the Washington Wizards.

“It is ordered that the motion to postpone the November 24, 2023 show cause hearing date is allowed, hearing date postponed to TBD (to be determined),” stated the order by Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe.