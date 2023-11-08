Your tip
Damian Lillard's Custody Hearing Postponed After NBA Star Begged Not to Miss Game Against Washington Wizards

Damian Lillard’s career on the basketball court is more important than the divorce court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

An Oregon judge has granted the Milwaukee Bucks point guard’s request to postpone a November 24 hearing because he’s expected to play in Wisconsin against the Washington Wizards.

“It is ordered that the motion to postpone the November 24, 2023 show cause hearing date is allowed, hearing date postponed to TBD (to be determined),” stated the order by Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe.

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard slammed his wife with divorce papers in October.

Damian, 33, slammed his college sweetheart-turned-wife, Kay’La Lillard, with divorce papers in early October after spending months living apart from the mother of his three children.

The seven-time All-Star worth about $100 million cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked the court to enforce an ironclad premarital agreement Kay’La signed on August 30, 2021 — just five days before their September 4 wedding.

Kay’La, 31, clapped back in court documents seeking sole custody of the children, arguing the NBA superstar was not much of a father anyway and that he relied on nannies, assistants, and other family members to help him whenever he did hang out with the little ones.

Kay'La Lillard clapped back seeking sole custody and child support for their three children.

"It is in the children’s best interests that I be awarded sole custody. I am best positioned to address the ongoing needs of our minor children. I have been responsible for the children’s care since their birth," her declaration filed on October 6 stated.

“I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to,” the doting stay-at-home mom stated. “I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public," the documents stated.

The November 24 hearing was supposed to lay the groundwork for the divorce case and hash out custody, a parenting plan, and legal fees for Kay’La’s lawyer. In court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, the hoops star claimed he doesn’t know when he could attend another hearing.

Lillard requested that a November 24 hearing be postponed because he's busy playing basketball.

"Petitioner is unable to appear at the hearing on November 24, 2023, due to a work-related conflict that he is unable to reschedule,” stated the October 27 motion to postpone the hearing. “Petitioner is a professional basketball player with the NBA, and he is contractually required to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 24, 2023 for an NBA Regular Season game and the preparations related thereto.”

Meanwhile, it seems the divorce court saga has taken its toll on Damian’s on-court performance.

The hearing was eventually postponed by an Oregon judge.

Published reports charged Damian's “lackluster” performance on defense is costing the Bucks games and possibly the NBA title for the 2023/2024 season.

“While the blame isn’t all on Lillard, it can’t be denied that his lackluster effort on that end of the floor is creating a huge problem,” stated a recent story published in SI.com. “Unfortunately, it looks like the Bucks will be in for a long season if they don’t figure out how to stop opponents from scoring at will.”

