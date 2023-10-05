Damian Lillard Pulled Estranged Wife's $2.7 Million Home Off The Market Months Before She Moved in
Damian Lillard tried selling his $2.7 million home but yanked it off the market months before his estranged wife moved in, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
As this outlet reported, the 33-year-old NBA star filed for divorce from his longtime love, Kay'La, on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split.
The divorce documents suggested that Kay'La moved out of their $7.5 million West Linn, Oregon, marital mansion in December 2022. She allegedly packed up and started living in a modest nearby $2.7 million home at the end of last year.
RadarOnline.com did some digging, and it appears the couple put the 10,360 square foot home — that would later become his wife's residence — on the market in April 2022, eight months after purchasing it for $1.7 in August 2021.
Property records show that Damian and Kay'La abruptly removed the listing on June 7, 2022, only six months before she allegedly made it her permanent address.
The 7-time All-Star and his college sweetheart have been dodging split rumors for months after eagle-eyed fans noticed her absence from his games and social media.
The divorce documents first obtained by Willamette Week suggested that Kay'La moved into the $2.7 million West Linn home in December 2022 while Damian remained in their marital $7.5 million mansion.
Despite the price difference, the NBA star's wife is still sitting pretty in her five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house, leaving plenty of space for the three children they share.
The couple began dating in college when they were students at Weber State. Damian and Kay'La made their union official by tying the knot in September 2021.
However, Damian pulled the plug on their short-lived marriage earlier this week, filing divorce documents in Oregon.
The shock split comes shortly after Damian and Kay'La's wedding anniversary — and days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Damian's attorney for comment.
Speculation has been growing for months about the pair's status. Damian last paid tribute to Kay'La on Mother's Day in May — months after she allegedly moved out.
"Happy mothers Day! Takes a special person to wear all the hats that a mother does. I love you and I’m thankful to share what I’m most proud of with you!" he wrote.
Damian fueled the split rumors when he failed to acknowledge their wedding anniversary last month.