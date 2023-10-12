READ THE DOCS: Damian Lillard's Estranged Wife's Blistering Divorce Declaration Blasts the No-Show 'Family-Man' Dad

“Father chose when and how much he saw the children while the children lived with me full-time in my home,” she added. “When Father was in town and not traveling for basketball, publicity, endorsements, or his music endeavors, he would pop over to visit for anywhere between thirty minutes to an hour to play with the kids while I was there or while a nanny was present a few times a week.”

“He would also meet the nannies at the park with the children if they were out playing.”

Kay’La also asked the court to establish a visitation schedule since Lillard was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks on September 27 — just eight days before smacking his ex with divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences.”

