17 People Injured In Second Shooting Only Blocks Away From Where 3 Were Shot At Bucks Playoff Game

The first shooting happened close to the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Highland Avenue near the Fiserv Forum during the NBA playoffs. Video captured at the scene showed hundreds of terrified fans fleeing the area as shots were fired.

"We were waiting for a Lyft, walked through that intersection like three minutes prior and knew something was off so we ordered it to pick us up down the road," the person who captured the shocking footage said in an interview with CNN. "People were in the middle of the street being just loud and obnoxious."

First responders quickly arrived to provide care to the injured, and there was a heavy police presence in the area late into the night.