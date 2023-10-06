'Many Blessings': NBA Star Damian Lillard Breaks Silence After Filing for Divorce From Wife
Damian Lillard counted his blessings and hawked his move to Milwaukee only hours after news of his crumbling marriage was made public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the 33-year-old NBA star pulled the plug on his marriage to Kay'La Lillard on Monday, filing divorce documents in Oregon.
The shock split came shortly after Damian and Kay'La's second wedding anniversary — and days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. While his divorce made headlines, Damian was sweating out his issues on the basketball court with his new team.
Following training camp, he broke his silence on social media, declaring himself blessed despite his family life collapsing.
Taking to his Instagram, the athlete posted several photos of himself in his Bucks gear on Thursday evening. "Many Blessings," he captioned the snaps, adding prayer hand emojis.
Damian and Kay'La have been dodging breakup rumors for months after fans noticed her absence from his NBA games and on his social media. He fueled the flames when he failed to acknowledge their anniversary last month. His last tribute to his now-estranged wife was in May for Mother's Day.
Damian cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. In the divorce documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, he also revealed they signed a prenup — five days before their September 4, 2021 wedding.
The prenup covers everything from the financial responsibility of their three children to property, attorney fees, and any debts. If Kay'La decides to contest the prenup, he wants her to pay his attorney fees.
The filing also revealed that he and Kay'La have lived in separate homes for 10 months.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Damian tried to offload a $2.7 million property in April 2022 but abruptly pulled it off the market months later. The home became his wife's permanent residence in December 2022, while the NBA star turned their pricey mansion into his bachelor pad.
The couple's love story started in college when they began dating as students at Weber State. Damian and Kay'La made their union official by tying the knot in September 2021. They share three young children.
Last week, it was revealed that the longtime point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers was traded to the Bucks.
Damian said goodbye to Portland after 11 years after he formally requested to be traded in July amid contract negotiations. Kay'La has yet to address the divorce or split.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Damian's rep for comment.