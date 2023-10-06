NBA Star Damian Lillard Wants Estranged Wife to Drop His Last Name in Twisted Divorce Demand

“Each party should be required to pay his or her respective attorney fees and costs in this dissolution action,” stated the documents filed in Oregon’s Clackamas County Circuit Court.

The couple met and fell in love while attending Weber State University in Utah. Kay’La dutifully helped Lillard become an NBA superstar for 10 years before getting hitched in Santa Barbara, California, on Sept. 4, 2021.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it is unknown if Kay’La plans to challenge the ironclad prenup she signed on August 30, 2021 – romantically just five days before their wedding.

