NBA Star Damian Lillard Wants Estranged Wife to Drop His Last Name in Twisted Divorce Demand

By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Basketball phenom Damian Lillard is not only divorcing his wife — he also wants to viciously strip the woman of his last name, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The shocking request is laid bare in court documents filed by Lillard on October 2 against his college sweetheart and the mother of their three children, Damian, 5, and 2-year-old twin Kalii and Kali.

NBA great Damian Lillard slammed his wife Kay'La with divorce papers on October 2, 2023.

“(Respondent) should be restored her former name of Kay’La Hanson,” Lillard, 33, stated in court documents he filed days after being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Citing “irreconcilable difference,” the 7-time NBA All-Star also wants Kay’La, 31, to dish out the cash for what could be a bruising battle over his estimated $100 million fortune, as predetermined by a premarital agreement.

Kay'La is the mother of Lillard's three adorable children, ages 5 and 2-year-old twins.

“Each party should be required to pay his or her respective attorney fees and costs in this dissolution action,” stated the documents filed in Oregon’s Clackamas County Circuit Court.

The couple met and fell in love while attending Weber State University in Utah. Kay’La dutifully helped Lillard become an NBA superstar for 10 years before getting hitched in Santa Barbara, California, on Sept. 4, 2021.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it is unknown if Kay’La plans to challenge the ironclad prenup she signed on August 30, 2021 – romantically just five days before their wedding.

The couple split five days before Christmas 2022, court records showed.

The court records also showed the couple began living apart just five days before Christmas 2022 – with Lillard ditching his wife to live about seven miles away in a $7.7 million, 5-bedroom spread in West Linn Oregon.

Meanwhile, Kay’La was left behind in a much more modest $2.6 million, 5-bedroom home in the same town.

Even though Kay’La has not responded to the divorce filing, renowned attorney Laurel P. Hook submitted court documents on October 5 stating that she will represent Kay’La's interest in the big buck’s divorce.

As part of the prenup Lillard wants Kay'La to revert back to her maiden name.

