Damian Lillard Demands Custody Hearing Be Postponed, Says He Can't Miss NBA Game Against Wizards

Damian Lillard made it clear that his priority is his basketball career, demanding his custody battle with his estranged wife, Kay'La Lillard, be postponed due to his busy NBA schedule, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As this outlet reported, the Milwaukee Bucks player was ordered to appear in an Oregon courtroom to spar with Kay'La over the custody of their three kids on November 24 — but he's expected to play at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin against the Washington Wizards later that night.