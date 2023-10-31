Your tip
Damian Lillard Demands Custody Hearing Be Postponed, Says He Can't Miss NBA Game Against Wizards

damian lillard wife sole custody kids divorce
Source: MEGA; @DAMIANLILLARD/INSTAGRAM

Damian filed for divorce shortly after their second wedding anniversary.

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Damian Lillard made it clear that his priority is his basketball career, demanding his custody battle with his estranged wife, Kay'La Lillard, be postponed due to his busy NBA schedule, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As this outlet reported, the Milwaukee Bucks player was ordered to appear in an Oregon courtroom to spar with Kay'La over the custody of their three kids on November 24 — but he's expected to play at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin against the Washington Wizards later that night.

damian lillard divorce custody ex kayla milwaukee game
Source: MEGA; @damianlillard/Instagram

His estranged wife is demanding sole custody of their three children.

In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Damian begged the judge to move the date, revealing he'll be unable to attend due to a "work-related conflict" — but here's the kicker: he can't reschedule.

"Petitioner is unable to appear at the hearing on November 24, 2023, due to a work-related conflict that he is unable to reschedule. Petitioner is a professional basketball player with the NBA, and he is contractually required to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 24, 2023 for an NBA Regular Season game and the preparations related thereto," the motion filed on October 27 read.

Damian's not the only one tied up on that date. His attorneys informed the judge they "are not available on November 24, 2023, due to existing conflicts," arguing that the "petitioner should be entitled to have his attorneys available to represent his interests at the hearing in this matter."

damian lillard tried selling wifes home before divorce
Source: @damianlillard/Instagram

Kay'La said she's been protecting his "family-man" image.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Kay'La filed for sole custody of their children and slammed her ex's "family-man" image. She claimed Damian officially ditched them in October 2022 and hadn't been around before that to make crucial parenting decisions.

“I have been the primary parent for our three children since their birth,” Kay’La stated in the court documents earlier this month.

Damian Lillard

“While I am a registered and licensed nurse, I am a stay-at-home mother for our children. I have made all the major decisions regarding our children: I interviewed and selected their pediatrician and their dentist; I have made all medical decisions for the children," she charged.

Kay'La stated that she wants the kids "to have a healthy relationship with their father" but said he has an image to protect that she's played along with for far too long.

damian lillard tried selling wifes home before divorce
Source: @DAMIANLILLARD/INSTAGRAM

The two have a prenup in place.

"I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public," Kay'La told the judge.

damian lillard files for divorce kayla living separately
Source: @damianlillard/Instagram

“I have been the primary parent for our three children since their birth,” Kay’La stated in the court documents.

Damian filed for divorce on October 2, shortly after their second wedding anniversary — and days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. RadarOnline.com told you — a prenup was set up, protecting his estimated $100 million fortune. In true romantic fashion, Kay'La signed the ironclad agreement just days before they walked down the aisle in September 2021.

