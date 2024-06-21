Bianca Censori and 'Controlling' Kanye West Caught in Icy Showdown in Paris Streets During Fashion Week
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were caught in a tense moment while out and about in Paris, France, for fashion week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The icy showdown happened shortly before Bianca, 29, stepped out in one of her most scantily clad looks yet, in which she donned a thin layer of cream tape to cover herself.
The Chicago rapper and his Yeezy architect wife were spotted waiting separately for a car to take them to their hotel on Thursday evening after attending the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 runway show.
Ye, 47, concealed his face with a white jacket while Bianca stood in front of him, seemingly keeping distance from her husband.
While Bianca maintained her personal space, she could be seen speaking, though she did not appear to turn around and face Ye or move closer to him. Moments later, the rapper was seen walking away by himself.
Bianca was later seen by herself in the City of Love barely clothed. She donned a pair of cream tape suspenders as her top, with nothing underneath, and matching cream skin-tight capris to attend dinner with her stylist, Gadir Rajab at Gigi Paris — and Ye was nowhere in sight.
On Wednesday night, Bianca stepped out with Ye in a similar scandalous cream look. The Australian-born beauty wore a see-through body suit that featured a low-cut back.
Bianca opted for nothing else besides the barely-there body suit and similar see-through cream leg warmers paired with clear heels. During the outing, she debuted a new hot pink short haircut.
Meanwhile, Ye wore a baggy white sweatsuit complete with a face and head covering.
Since the 29-year-old married Ye in December 2022, she's donned increasingly bizarre and risqué outfits, sparking fears among her loved ones that she's being "controlled" by her new husband.
Bianca's friends reportedly staged an intervention — and her father, Leo, is said to have confronted his son-in-law over his daughter's outrageous fits.
Insiders claimed Bianca's mother, Alexandra, recently made a special trip from Australia to the U.S. so that she could "see for herself" whether or not her daughter has the marriage "under control."
"Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control," a mole told the Daily Mail. "Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control."
"Right now is a pivotal time and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case," the insider added. "Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants."
"He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra."