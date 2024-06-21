Reunited: Frail Dick Van Dyke, 98, Spotted on Rare Outing to Support Longtime Pal Carol Burnett at Hollywood Ceremony
Screen legend Dick Van Dyke was beaming while celebrating longtime pal Carol Burnett's accomplishments in the film industry, making a rare outing to support the actress at her Hollywood handprint ceremony.
The comedy greats reunited on the red carpet Thursday at the TCL Chinese Theater, RadarOnline.com has learned. Van Dyke, 98, and 91-year-old Burnett were in great spirits, embracing and smiling for the cameras.
He and others gathered to watch Burnett leave her hand and footprints in cement at the famed venue, joining the rankings of past Tinseltown icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Sidney Poitier, Van Dyke himself, and his Mary Poppins co-star Julie Andrews.
Their fondness for each other was clear to see years after Van Dyke made cameos on The Carol Burnett Show.
Burnett's costume designer Bob Mackie was also at the ceremony in support of the star.
Van Dyke recently made his own stride, having just won a Daytime Emmy at the age of 98 thanks to his memorable guest spot on long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that year that friends of Van Dyke were concerned about the actor overworking himself after he went full-steam ahead with his TV role on the show.
Van Dyke apparently felt that "everyone needs to butt out and leave him to enjoy the time he has left however he wants," according to a tipster close to the star.
Like her longtime pal, Burnett also said that she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. "Well, as long as it's going to be fun. I'm in it for fun," the Palm Royale actress said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Fans noted that although Van Dyke appeared frail at the event, he was still up on his feet at times with the support of his cane and appears to have recovered after his 2023 car crash in Malibu.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Van Dyke was claimed to have lost control of the wheel and crashed his car into a gate, sustaining a bloody nose and mouth.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a faceplant right in the steering wheel," he said of the crash. "I have two stitches here," Van Dyke added while pointing to the sutures on his lower lip. "Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess," he quipped.
"I'm 97. All my friends are dead," Van Dyke said at the time. "I'm still having fun."