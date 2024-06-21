Legally Hot: Reese Witherspoon Sizzles in Plunging Swimsuit on Italian Boat After Revealing 'Legally Blonde' TV Prequel

Move over, Elle Woods! Reese Witherspoon turned heads in a swimsuit showing off her stunning figure while enjoying a luxurious vacation in Italy this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Little Fires Everywhere star, 48, sizzled in a plunging black one-piece with buttons dotting the neckline as she took a boat ride to Portofino and San Fruttoso with friends on Thursday.

The actress flaunted her natural beauty with a makeup-free face and knotted her blonde hair in a bun while posing for photos with her pals.