Legally Hot: Reese Witherspoon Sizzles in Plunging Swimsuit on Italian Boat After Revealing 'Legally Blonde' TV Prequel

reese witherspoon
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a luxurious vacation in Italy weeks after announcing a 'Legally Blonde' TV reboot.

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Move over, Elle Woods! Reese Witherspoon turned heads in a swimsuit showing off her stunning figure while enjoying a luxurious vacation in Italy this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Little Fires Everywhere star, 48, sizzled in a plunging black one-piece with buttons dotting the neckline as she took a boat ride to Portofino and San Fruttoso with friends on Thursday.

The actress flaunted her natural beauty with a makeup-free face and knotted her blonde hair in a bun while posing for photos with her pals.

reese witherspoon
Source: MEGA

The movie star posed with friends during a boat trip off the coast of Portofino on Thursday.

In the pics shared by Daily Mail, Reese slipped into an oversized white button-up dress and a matching hat for the group's town visit. She accessorized the ensemble with a tan woven Prada tote as the outing continued with a leisurely lunch and stroll around local shops.

The Italian getaway came after the media mogul announced that Legally Blonde is getting a TV prequel produced by her company, Hello Sunshine.

In an Instagram post last month, Reese gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming series, set to air on Amazon Prime, in which she donned a hot pink suit iconic to her sorority-girl movie character. The show will follow a teen Elle Woods, who took Harvard Law School by storm in the 2001 original.

"Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo," she wrote in the caption, adding, "I’M SO EXCITED!"

Reese Witherspoon
jessica alba has reese witherspoon fuming
Source: MEGA

Reese announced the Legally Blonde reboot last month.

The star's jaunt abroad also came nearly a year after this outlet reported that her divorce from ex-CAA agent Jim Toth had been finalized. Reese cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and the former couple agreed to share custody of their 11-year-old son, Tennessee.

Witherspoon reportedly confessed to immersing herself in work to cope with the breakup to "feel less alone," which led her to "realize that isn't going to work... I cried and cried."

reese witherspoon jim toth living separate lives pp
Source: MEGA

Reese and her most recent ex-husband, Jim Toth, finalized their divorce last summer.

A sensational report in March said the Nashville native was back on the dating scene but wanted to keep a low profile to protect her potential suitors from the spotlight.

"She feels it's not fair to the guy, who might be on a first date or second date and suddenly has nosy friends asking him to define the relationship," an insider told Star magazine at the time. "So she's decided to date in secret."

The Oscar-winner has been candid about how her public divorces have taken a toll on her, opening up about having a panic attack shortly after her 2006 split from Ryan Phillippe — the father of her two adult children, Ava and Deacon.

