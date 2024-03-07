Your tip
Reese Witherspoon Secretly Dating Again Following 2023 Divorce From Jim Toth: Report

Reese Witherspoon is dating again following her divorce from Jim Toth.

Mar. 7 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

A year after Reese Witherspoon announced she was divorcing second husband Jim Toth, the Oscar winner is reportedly dating again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, the Big Little Lies star is dating again — but insiders claim she plans to keep her potential suitors out of the spotlight.

Sources claimed Witherspoon has 'decided to date in secret.'

"She feels it's not fair to the guy, who might be on a first date or second date and suddenly has nosy friends asking him to define the relationship," an insider told Star magazine of Witherspoon's dating strategy.

"So she's decided to date in secret."

Witherspoon divorced her second husband, Jim Toth, in 2023.

The Nashville native has been upfront about the toll her public divorces have taken on her.

The Morning Show star previously revealed that her 2006 split from Ryan Phillippe — with whom she shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20 — left her so deflated, she once had a panic attack in a parking lot and "just couldn't get out of the car."

Reese and Jim announced their separation in March after 12 years.

Following her 2023 divorce from Toth, who's father to her son Tennessee, 11, after 12 years of marriage, Witherspoon admitted she threw herself into work to "feel less alone," only to "realize that isn't going to work... I cried and cried."

It's no surprise then that's she's being extra cautious in her next romantic chapter.

Witherspoon admitted she threw herself 'into work' after her divorce from Toth.

"She's not ready to jump into a relationship with both feet, but she's agreed to let friends fix her up and they usually meet at the friend's place," a source revealed. "You won't be seeing her out and about with a guy, unless she feels he's a keeper."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Witherspoon's reps for comment.

As this outlet previously reported, Witherspoon's Hollywood pals have come to her romantic rescue following her 2023 divorce.

Former co-stars and close friends Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston were both said to be helping the Legally Blonde actress "navigate" her newly single life.

Sources claimed Witherspoon has been "depending" on Kidman and others in her close circle in the wake of her second marriage ending.

"Nicole’s totally helping Reese navigate her divorce," a tipster said. "That’s what friends are for."

Another pal noted Aniston has been a shoulder for Witherspoon to cry on.

"Jen knows a thing or two about getting divorced. She went through one of the most humiliating Hollywood breakups of all time," the close friend said. "But she came out of it financially very well. Now she is going to make sure Reese does too."

