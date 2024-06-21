Another One Bites the Dust: Washington Post's Latest Top Editor OUT Before Start Date

Robert Winnett, the British journalist who was tapped to become the new editor of The Washington Post, is no longer taking the job after recent reports raised questions about the ethics of his past journalistic practices, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It is with regret that I share with you that Robert Winnett has withdrawn from the position of Editor at The Washington Post," the paper’s embattled CEO and publisher, Will Lewis, told staffers in an email on Friday morning. "Rob has my greatest respect and is an incredibly talented editor and journalist."