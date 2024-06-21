'Broke' Zachery Ty Bryan 'Plans' on Paying $121k Debt From Side Hustle at Dad's Project Management Company
Zachery Ty Bryan hasn't paid the six-figure sum he owes to a movie investor —and now, the moneyman is coming to collect.
In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Home Improvement actor is accused of having "no history of cooperation" regarding the $108k court-ordered judgment over his 2021 film Warning, with Bryan allegedly claiming he is too "broke" to pay.
As this outlet reported, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were hit with a $108,940.57 judgment last year after being accused of "tricking" the man out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the movie and failing to respond to the lawsuit.
However, as of the documents dated June 13, "nothing has been paid on the judgment," which has now ballooned to over $121k.
"Debtor Bryan has admitted to owing the judgment, has stated his intent to pay the judgment, but has claimed he is broke and cannot currently pay the judgment," the investor informed the court.
Bryan "plans on paying the judgment" with money allegedly owed to him, including funds from side hustles like working at his dad's property management business and other sources of income.
According to the plaintiff, the '90s sitcom star "stated under oath that he is paid varying amounts for his work as an independent contractor to help on his father’s property management and real estate issues." RadarOnline.com has chosen not to publish the company's name for privacy reasons.
But that's not all.
According to the documents, "Bryan admits that he has six (6) sources of monies now due, or to become due in the future," and "verbally agrees that the third parties can be used to satisfy this debt."
The investor listed all the other ways he plans to collect Bryan's debt, revealing he wants the star's royalties from his SAG-AFTRA appearances — a move he's already tried to make.
In addition to his contracting work at his daddy's company and his acting royalties, Bryan — known for playing Tim Allen's oldest son in the memorable family series — revealed he's allegedly owed $100k for a construction loan, $200k from a business sale, and $25k from an online marketplace platform.
They also noted he "invested funds in crypto-currency at Coinbase."
The moneyman wants the court to intervene, revealing Bryan "claims he is working out a deal," but "he is not making any written deal or any actual payments."
He argued that "the Court’s assistance is needed, and is necessary, to enforce the judgment in this matter against Debtor Bryan’s third party obligors."