Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore Hit With 5-Figure Tax Bill During Alleged 'RHOA' Suspension Following Shocking Filming Scandal

kenya moore tax bill rhoa suspension pp
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Bravolebrity has faced massive controversy in recent weeks following an eyebrow-raising report which claimed Moore stunned party attendees at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa grand opening with obscene images.

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore allegedly owes nearly $15k in tax debts and was hit with the bill just weeks before she was suspended indefinitely following a scandalous filming incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A "Fieri Facias" document filed on March 14 stated that Moore owed $14,139.55 in taxes, in addition to $562 in taxes for a total of $14,711.80 that went unpaid in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kenya moore tax bill rhoa suspension
Source: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

A "Fieri Facias" document filed on March 14 stated that Moore owed $14,139.55 in taxes, in addition to $562 in taxes for a total of $14,711.80 that went unpaid in 2023.

Moore was previously faced with a tax lien by the IRS for the year 2016 stating that she failed to pay $150,000. In Touch, which broke the news about the latest doc submitted by Fulton County in Georgia, noted the lien was ultimately released by the IRS.

The Bravolebrity has faced massive controversy in recent weeks following an eyebrow-raising report which claimed Moore stunned party attendees at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa grand opening with obscene images.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

She was accused of displaying posters of series newcomer Brittany Eady allegedly performing oral sex.

Cameras were rolling at the cast event, according to sources who claimed that Moore decided to unveil the explicit images during the gathering. Eady was not there at the time.

An insider told Page Six there is more to the story and that those photos were "readily accessible" online. It was also alleged that Eady tried to intimidate Moore using the word "gun" prior to the shindig, which she vehemently denied.

MORE ON:
Real Housewives of Atlanta
Article continues below advertisement
kenya moore tax bill rhoa suspension
Source: Bravo

Eady, for her part, wrote via her own Instagram Story, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

Article continues below advertisement

"At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production," a production source further claimed.

Photographer Erick Robinson, who was in attendance at the now-infamous event, posted in a since-deleted tweet about the utter shock felt in the room. "I am still trying [to] recover myself. I couldn't even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the most deadliest scene probably ever filmed on the franchise."

Article continues below advertisement
kenya moore tax bill rhoa suspension
Source: MEGA

Moore denied wrongdoing after the alleged filming incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Moore, on the other hand, cast doubt on the reports with a statement via Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, she added, "I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.