Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore allegedly owes nearly $15k in tax debts and was hit with the bill just weeks before she was suspended indefinitely following a scandalous filming incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A "Fieri Facias" document filed on March 14 stated that Moore owed $14,139.55 in taxes, in addition to $562 in taxes for a total of $14,711.80 that went unpaid in 2023.