Not So Peachy? 'RHOA' Newbie Brittany Eady Accused of Threatening Alum Kenya Moore During Shocking Confrontation — ‘I Have a Gun for B------ Like You’

Things heated up in the Real Housewives of Atlanta world this week when newbie Brittany Eady allegedly threatened longtime star Kenya Moore during a startling confrontation between the pair, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a dramatic development to come as Bravo continues to film for the upcoming Season 16 of RHOA, insiders revealed that Eady and Moore allegedly went at it during the opening for Moore’s new hair spa in Atlanta on Thursday night.