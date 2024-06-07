Not So Peachy? 'RHOA' Newbie Brittany Eady Accused of Threatening Alum Kenya Moore During Shocking Confrontation — ‘I Have a Gun for B------ Like You’
Things heated up in the Real Housewives of Atlanta world this week when newbie Brittany Eady allegedly threatened longtime star Kenya Moore during a startling confrontation between the pair, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a dramatic development to come as Bravo continues to film for the upcoming Season 16 of RHOA, insiders revealed that Eady and Moore allegedly went at it during the opening for Moore’s new hair spa in Atlanta on Thursday night.
Even more startling was one insider’s claim that Eady allegedly threatened Moore with a gun.
“I have guns for b------ like you,” the RHOA newcomer allegedly told Moore during the pair’s heated altercation this week.
Erick Robinson, a celebrity photographer who was reportedly there during the confrontation this week, appeared to corroborate the shocking alleged incident between Eady and Moore with a cryptic and since-deleted X post.
“I am still trying to recover myself,” Robinson wrote in his since-deleted post. “I couldn’t even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the deadliest scene probably ever filmed in the franchise.”
Fellow RHOA star Drew Sidora also appeared to hint at the incident between Eady and Moore with a post of her own on Thursday night.
“I’m flabbergasted and floored?” Sidora tweeted.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Bravo for comment about the alleged altercation between Eady and Moore.
Scores of RHOA fans rushed to social media after the purported incident unfolded on Thursday night to share their reactions.
While it was not immediately clear what led to the confrontation between Eady and Moore, some fans speculated that Moore “ate Eady up” and Eady “couldn’t take it.”
“Sounds like Kenya was eating the newbie tf up, and newbie couldn’t take so she resulted to violence,” one Instagram user wrote. “Potential gun violence that is.”
“Kenya provokes people then when they react she’s a victim,” another RHOA fan wrote.
“Kenya always provoking someone so I’m not surprised that mouth will get her popped up,” yet another Bravo fan responded. “She ain’t learned nun since Porsha dragged her and Phaedra read her to pieces.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the dramatic alleged incident between the two RHOA stars this week came shortly after Moore officially confirmed that she would be returning to the hit Bravo series back in April.
“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere!” Moore announced at the time.
Flash forward to May, and Bravo announced that Eady would be picking up a sweet peach and joining RHOA for the show’s upcoming 16th season.
Newbies Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and Shamea Morton Mwangi were also announced last month, while it was further confirmed that Season 15 stars Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Kandi Burruss would not be returning.
Although the cameras started rolling for Season 16 of RHOA last month, the season reportedly will not air until sometime in 2025.
Bravo also promised that the season’s new cast would bring a “new attitude and fresh perspective” to RHOA and cultivate “new friendships” between both the show’s old and new stars – although that would not appear to be the case between Moore and Eady.