Kenya Moore Returning to 'RHOA' for Season 16 With Porsha, Other Cast Members on the Chopping Block: Sources
Kenya Moore will join her former co-star Porsha Williams for season 16 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that producers want to add a bunch of fresh faces to next season but want to keep a couple of original members to anchor the show.
B Scott, who first reported the Kenya news, reported producers have been working on casting new women for months.
Sources close to production claimed Kandi Burruss’ decision to leave the show caused production to brainstorm a new game plan.
A couple of weeks before Marlo's announcement, Kandi revealed she was "going to take a break" from the Bravo reality show she appeared on since 2009.
At the time, she said, "I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."
The outlet said producers debated doing a reboot like Bravo did with Real Housewives of New York but decided against a full reboot.
However, sources tell us that Sheree Whitfield is at risk of being cut but it does look like Drew Sidora will be coming back for another season if all works out as planned.
Marlo Hampton announced she was leaving the show in February.
“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” Hampton said. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”
A couple of weeks later, Sanya Richards-Ross announced she was out of RHOA after 2 seasons.
“I’ve been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I’ve got some big announcements to make coming soon, so yeah,” she said. “I mean, I love the girls, they’re my friends, I’m still gonna see them and hang out with them. And Bravo is my family, I love them as well, but you know.”