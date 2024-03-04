Jessica Biel Has Strict Guidelines for Justin Timberlake While He's Touring After PDA Scandal: Report

Suspicious Biel, 42, is allegedly slapping her spouse of 11 years with a slew of restrictions before he hits the road on April 29, according to tipsters who tattle The Sinner star has warned the 43-year-old to be on his best behavior — or else!

An insider claimed the 7th Heaven alum doesn't intend to tag along with the couple's two sons — Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3 — on Timberlake's entire global jaunt.

"She's resigned herself to having to let go of the reins and trust him," the source added, according to the National Enquirer.