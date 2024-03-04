Your tip
Jessica Biel Has Strict Guidelines for Justin Timberlake While He's Touring After PDA Scandal: Report

Jessica Biel sets rules for Justin Timberlake while he's on tour.

Mar. 4 2024

Actress Jessica Biel reportedly plans to keep her pop star husband Justin Timberlake on a short leash during his upcoming world tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, sources dished Biel will be cracking her whip to avoid a repeat of the SexyBack singer's 2019 cheating scandal

Biel is reportedly trying to avoid a repeat of Timberlake's 2019 PDA scandal.

Suspicious Biel, 42, is allegedly slapping her spouse of 11 years with a slew of restrictions before he hits the road on April 29, according to tipsters who tattle The Sinner star has warned the 43-year-old to be on his best behavior — or else!

An insider claimed the 7th Heaven alum doesn't intend to tag along with the couple's two sons — Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3 — on Timberlake's entire global jaunt.

"She's resigned herself to having to let go of the reins and trust him," the source added, according to the National Enquirer.

Timberlake was caught getting cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

Sources previously snitched occasional actor Timberlake landed in hot water with his wife five years ago after he was caught getting cozy with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 34, during a night out in New Orleans.

"Justin's managed to crawl his way out of the doghouse — but he has a long list of rules to follow when they're apart if he wants to hang on to her and their marriage," a tipster said.

Sources claim Timberlake has to check in every night before bed and agreed to not go out after shows.

According to the insider, "He's got to check in with her every night before bed and she's got to be able to reach him whenever she wants — no excuses. Plus, he's agreed he won't go out after the shows partying and drinking."

"If he does anything that humiliates her or breaks their trust, she's made it clear that will be the last straw!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Biel and Timberlake's reps for comment.

Timberlake was recently accused of cheating on ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz with a playboy model.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple, who have been married since 2012, hit a rough patch recently following backlash from Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' memoir — and have been focused on the marriage ever since.

To make matters worse, Timberlake was recently accused of cheating again, this time on ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz with a playboy model who was embroiled in a sexting scandal with Alex Rodriguez just weeks before he asked Jennifer Lopez to marry him!

Timberlake dated Diaz for four years before they broke up in 2007. Former Playboy model Zoe Gregory claimed the alleged hookup took place at Hugh Hefner's former infamous mansion and said she hit on the singer first.

Gregory alleged that Timberlake initially denied her advances and noted his relationship with Diaz, to which she told him the actress was "not with [him] now."

"He didn’t want to look like a wimp,” she told Daily Mail. “We both got in the grotto, and we both got our kit off — down to his shorts — and we ended up fooling around.”

