Insurrection Revealed: Reporters and PR Chiefs Inside Jeff Bezos' Embattled Washington Post Led Coup to 'Nuke' Incoming Executive Editor

The inmates are running the asylum.

The scandal engulfing The Washington Post was created after journalists conspired to dig up dirt on the British journalist who had been appointed as their next editor — and the paper’s own PR department deliberately sabotaged the man’s response to reporters’ questions about him.

That’s the bombshell from a Puck report authored by its media correspondent Dylan Byers, who revealed the public relations team at Jeff Bezos’ embattled media organization failed to turn over Robert Winnett’s responses to questions from four reporters who penned a stinging rebuke of their soon-to-be boss last weekend.