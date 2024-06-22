Your tip
Is Kim K. Plotting an 'Intervention' to Free Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori From His 'Evil Grip'?

kim kanye bianca
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is not plotting an intervention to free Bianca Censori from Kanye West's evil grip after the rapper's latest sex scandal, despite ongoing rumors.

By:

Jun. 22 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kim Kardashian is not disgusted by ex-hubby Kanye West's latest sex scandal, and the SKIMS beauty is not plotting an intervention to free her rival Bianca Censori from his evil grip, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm — despite the ongoing rumors.

"Of course Kim is not helping Bianca ... that's so ridiculous," a well-connected source tells us exclusively. "Kanye is the father of their kids and they have a great co parenting relationship along with Bianca."

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Rumors began swirling when the National Enquirer published a report claiming Kim wanted to help free Bianca from Kanye's influence in light of the creepy allegations in a lawsuit filed against the 47-year-old rapper.

The outlet spoke with sources who claimed that Kim was kicked into gear after Kanye's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed a $3 million lawsuit accusing the 47-year-old rapper of sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

bianca censori walks out kanye west dining parents australian cafe
Source: MEGA

Bianca and Kanye have been married since late 2022.

“She’s been waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling his new wife 24/7 and he’ll obviously flip out when Kim makes her move,” one spy alleged. “But she feels like now is the right time!”

However, RadarOnline.com is told that's not true.

Aussie bombshell Bianca, 29, who wed the Yeezy designer in late 2022, reportedly began eyeing an exit ever since Kanye announced plans to launch an adult film company in April.

kanye onlyfans
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Lauren Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model hired by Ye as his assistant in 2021, alleged he sexted her and performed explicit acts on the phone.

The disputed sources claimed that Kim, 43, and her mom, Kris Jenner, 68, were hoping to recruit Bianca onto their reality TV show to boost ratings.

“Kim and Kris are both in agreement it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does,” the tipster swore, “Naturally they’d love to work her into the show. It would be the ultimate coup against Kanye and they’d both get a big thrill out of that — but more important, it would send ratings through the roof.”

kim kris
Source: MEGA

Our sources denied that Kim and Kris were trying to lure Bianca into the world of reality TV.

“This would provoke him and send him over the edge — and as much as they cry the blues when that happens, they always benefit because they get a whole lot of attention and so does their show!” the insider added.

However, our sources deny the mole's claims that Kim and her mom wanted to lure Bianca into the world of reality TV, shutting down the notion that they "worry she’s trapped in Kanye’s creepy clutches."

