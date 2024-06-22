Is Kim K. Plotting an 'Intervention' to Free Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori From His 'Evil Grip'?

“She’s been waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling his new wife 24/7 and he’ll obviously flip out when Kim makes her move,” one spy alleged. “But she feels like now is the right time!”

However, RadarOnline.com is told that's not true.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Aussie bombshell Bianca, 29, who wed the Yeezy designer in late 2022, reportedly began eyeing an exit ever since Kanye announced plans to launch an adult film company in April.