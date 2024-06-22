Guilty as Hell: Pamela Smart Says Her 'Warped Logic' is Wrong as She Takes Ownership of Husband's Murder
Kinky teacher Pamela Smart — imprisoned for life for plotting her husband’s 1990 murder with her teen lover — has finally admitted she’s to blame for the cold-blooded killing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After decades of adamant denials, Smart, 56, made the stunning confession in a video statement recorded at New York’s Bedford Hills Correctional Facility as part of her latest sentence reduction attempt.
In the clip, the manipulative predator — who’s been locked up for 34 years — said she began to “dig deeper into her own responsibility” for the fatal shooting of Greggory Smart through her experience in a prison writing group that “encouraged us to go beyond and to spaces that we didn’t want to be in.”
The femme fatale explained, “Going into those places — in those spaces is where I found myself responsible for something I desperately didn’t want to be responsible for, my husband’s murder — I had to acknowledge for the first time in my own mind and my own heart how responsible I was.”
The jailbird clucked she had long “deflected blame” because “the truth” was “very difficult.” Shewas a 22-year-old high school media coordinator in Derry, N.H., when she seduced Billy Flynn, the 15-year-old boy who’d later fire a bullet into the head of her hubby.
Lawmen say savvy Smart persuaded the gullible young guy and three of his pals to off Gregg in the couple’s condo — and make the bloody scene look like a robbery gone wrong.
After serving 25 years in prison, Flynn was released on his 41st birthday in 2015 on his first-ever parole attempt after telling the board, “I will always feel terrible about what happened.”
Flynn’s other co-conspirators have also since been freed. During Smart’s nationally televised trial, the exploited teenager told the court his older lover threatened to break up with him if he didn’t snuff her spouse.
The temptress was found guilty of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiracy and witness tampering in the case, which inspired the Nicole Kidman film To Die For. Paul Maggiotto, the former assistant attorney general who prosecuted Smart, said without hesitation, “She had used her sexual powers to influence Bill Flynn.”
For years, the former school menace continued to proclaim her innocence as her repeated bids for freedom were shot down. During an ABC interview in 2020, the killer cougar was asked point-blank if she masterminded Gregg’s grisly execution and replied, “Absolutely not! It’s been almost three decades and it still hurts.”
She further whined, “I’ve been portrayed as an ice princess, black widow, a killer, and none of those things could be further from the truth!”
In the same tell-all, Smart outrageously accused Flynn of fibbing to get a lesser sentence for himself by saying, “I know he lied. There’s only two people — three — that know the truth: me, him and God.”
The scorned gal once revealed she kept track of Flynn after he was sprung from the slammer because “he is one of the few people that could actually get me out of here, by coming forward and telling the truth, but he’s never gonna do that.”
Smart is now asking for an “honest conversation” with New Hampshire authorities — including Gov. Chris Sununu — as she seeks to have her sentence commuted and claims she’s seeking compassion and mercy.
But Gregg’s cousin Val Fryatt wasn't impressed by the sudden about-face, saying that Smart “danced around it” and accepted full responsibility “without admitting the facts around what made her ‘fully responsible.'”