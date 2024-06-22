Guilty as Hell: Pamela Smart Says Her 'Warped Logic' is Wrong as She Takes Ownership of Husband's Murder

Kinky teacher Pamela Smart — imprisoned for life for plotting her husband’s 1990 murder with her teen lover — has finally admitted she’s to blame for the cold-blooded killing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After decades of adamant denials, Smart, 56, made the stunning confession in a video statement recorded at New York’s Bedford Hills Correctional Facility as part of her latest sentence reduction attempt.

In the clip, the manipulative predator — who’s been locked up for 34 years — said she began to “dig deeper into her own responsibility” for the fatal shooting of Greggory Smart through her experience in a prison writing group that “encouraged us to go beyond and to spaces that we didn’t want to be in.”